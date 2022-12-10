NO. 10 Richmond man charged with burning down apartment complex in stand-off with RPD

Dec. 10—Blake Vickers

EDITOR'S NOTE: There have been many stories that have come through our newsroom this year which had both local and national significance. With these stories in mind, the Richmond Register has put together our Top 10 stories for 2022. We will be counting down each Top 10 story from now until the end of December. Articles will be featured on the front page of the newspaper.

Just eight days into 2022, a four-hour standoff at Richmond Manor Apartments occurred which included a massive evacuation of tenants and a fire that almost completely destroyed the complex.

That incident had lasting repercussions and sparked many discussions among city leaders in the months following.

Shortly after the incident, it was revealed that fire hydrants surrounding the complex were faulty and had not been repaired since 2019.

The standoff also prompted the Richmond Police Department to request the purchase of a ballistics SWAT vehicle, as it was the sixth standoff in less than six months the department had responded to.

Standoff

According to police and court records, the standoff began on Jan. 8. At approximately 9:08 p.m., RPD officers responded to 737 North Third Street in reference to a domestic dispute. The female victim reported Logan Browning, 30, was armed with a weapon and attempting to enter her residence forcefully.

Browning was allegedly able to break into the apartment and attack and remove a handgun from the victim. She later managed to escape the apartment with three small children as law enforcement arrived on the scene.

According to a press release, Browning barricaded himself inside the building and began firing shots out the window.

Police evacuated the surrounding area and building.

The Richmond Police Emergency Response Unit and Crisis Negotiators were called to the scene and attempted to de-escalate the situation plea for Browning's surrender. Browning allegedly refused to surrender and continued to threaten officers and fire shots.

After a four hour stand-off, Browning set fire to the upstairs portion of the apartment and fled the scene out the backdoor with a handgun.

Officers apprehended him, and he was arrested before being taken to receive medical treatment for injuries he received when initially breaking into the apartment.

Browning was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, first-degree arson, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree assault, eight counts of first-degree criminal mischief, nine counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of police officers, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

He was jailed at the Madison County Detention Center after he was hospitalized for injuries sustained in the incident.

There were no casualties related to the incident, and law enforcement never had to return fire during the stand-off.

Browning's arraignment was held in April and his first pre-trial conference in the Madison County Circuit Court has been rescheduled multiple times. Judge Jean C. Logue is overseeing the case.

Browning has remained incarcerated throughout 2022, and his bail is set at $250,000.

Ballistics vehicle

Just two days after the incident, Richmond Chief of Police Rodney Richardson went before the Richmond Commission during their regularly-scheduled meeting to ask the city to purchase a "ballistic resistant rescue vehicle."

If purchased, Richardson said officers, when responding to these situations, could park the vehicle in front of the residences they are at to help block what his department considers "active shooter situations."

The chief told commissioners since August 2021, the city of Richmond Police Department had responded to six barricade situations — most of which have been domestic violence related.

Commissioners agreed to research the possibility of purchasing a department a ballistics vehicle and suggested using ARPA funds to do so.

In March, the city finally approved the purchase of a ballistic resistant vehicle for the department.

City commissioners voted in favor of the purchase of a 2022 Pitbull VX Swat truck in the amount of $358,900. The truck was purchased from Alpine Armoring out of Chantilly, Virginia. The vehicle can seat 12 individuals and is fully lined with ballistic-resistant steel.

Faulty fire hydrants

Following a Richmond apartment complex's total destruction by fire on North Third Street in January, many citizens and community members raised eyebrows about the operations and responsibility of maintaining fire hydrants in the city.

After apartments at Richmond Manor caught fire, officials with the fire department said a cluster of inoperable hydrants hindered the department's response.

The fire hydrants in question were discovered to be the responsibility of the Madison County Utility District (MCUD) to repair.

According to a response from an open records request to MCUD from the Register in January, the inoperable hydrants at Richmond Manor have since been repaired by the MCUD, who cited labor shortages as the reason why they had not been fixed since 2019.

In February, Richmond Fire Chief Sam Kirby went before the Richmond City Commission to demonstrate how much work really goes into making sure the fire hydrants operate correctly and correct some misconceptions about the fire department's responsibility to maintain hydrants — of which they are not responsible.

Kirby told commissioners he had spoken with both MCUD and Richmond Utilities, who he said were more than open and willing to communicate when problems arise and when hydrants are repaired.

The fire chief noted confusion can be expected in the public due to the fact that some county hydrants are in city limits, and some city hydrants are in the county.

In March, Richmond Utilities General Manager Scott Althauser went before the city commission to report on the city's water pressure and fire hydrant efficiency.