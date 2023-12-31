No. 14 BYU blasts former conference rival Wyoming 94-68 for fourth straight win

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Trevin Knell and Noah Waterman scored 17 points apiece to lead No. 14 BYU to a 94-68 victory over Wyoming on Saturday.

Waterman also had eight rebounds for the Cougars and Atiki Ally Atiki chipped in a career-high 14 points and eight rebounds. Jaxson Robinson tallied 10 points in his return to action after sitting out a game with an ankle injury.

The Cougars (12-1) scored 16 points off turnovers and knocked down 14 3-pointers in their fourth straight win. They finished with a 17-4 edge in fastbreak points.

Sam Griffin led Wyoming with 25 points and Mason Walters added 12

The Cowboys (7-6) lost their 14th straight game in the series with BYU. The teams were conference rivals in the WAC and Mountain West until the Cougars joined the West Coast Conference in 2011.

Ally Atiki scored three baskets to ignite an 18-0 run midway through the first half. The Cougars scored on six straight possessions during the run, culminating in a jumper by Robinson that gave BYU a 27-10 lead.

Wyoming went 7½ minutes without scoring a point until Akuel Kot ended the drought with a layup. The Cowboys missed eight straight shots and committed three turnovers during that stretch.

BYU led by double digits for the remainder of the game. After Wyoming cut the deficit to 11 on back-to-back baskets from Kot, the Cougars countered with a 19-3 run and pushed their lead to 75-48 midway through the second half. Ally Atiki and Robinson fueled the run with a pair of baskets apiece.

BIG PICTURE

Wyoming: The Cowboys struggled on the glass and gave BYU far too many extra possessions. Wyoming allowed 22 second-chance points on 15 offensive rebounds.

BYU: The Cougars’ ability to get meaningful contributions on offense from every player kept Wyoming on its heels. Nine BYU players made at least one basket before halftime and four scored in double figure.

UP NEXT

Wyoming hosts San Jose State on Tuesday in its Mountain West opener.

BYU hosts Cincinnati on Saturday in its Big 12 debut.

___

