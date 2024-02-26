No. 18 Baylor holds off SMU
Oskar Brostrom Poulsen played hero, clinching a match win for Baylor men's tennis in a third-set tiebreak to lift the Bears to a 4-2 win over SMU.
Oskar Brostrom Poulsen played hero, clinching a match win for Baylor men's tennis in a third-set tiebreak to lift the Bears to a 4-2 win over SMU.
It’s still unclear if Shohei Ohtani will be able to play in the Dodgers’ season-opener against the Padres next month in South Korea.
Suarez beat Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch to the finish line in the third-closest finish in NASCAR history.
The Nuggets weathered a 23-point first half from Klay Thompson then rallied for a runaway win.
An upset win for a team like Cincinnati or Seton Hall this week could go a long way to securing a berth in the field of 68.
“I hope I get to finish there. I committed there. I wanted to be there. I want to be there.”
Atlanta's new configuration was meant to create up-close-and-personal racing, and on Sunday, it did exactly that.
The Cubs needed to keep their best position player from 2023, and with Bellinger back in the fold, a 2024 NL Central title is in their sights.
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares and I covered a lot of ground in a wide-ranging interview covering the company's previously disclosed targets on EV, the threat that Chinese automakers pose, its deal with Amazon on software and whether the Ramcharger and electric Dodge Charger are still on track (they are). You might be surprised to learn that Stellantis is still intent to deploy commercial self-driving vans through a partnership with Waymo. Tavares said they're working to "deepen" the relationship; you can read more about that here.
Lenovo announced several new laptops at MWC, including two T-series ThinkPads, a ThinkPad X12 detachable and a Thinkbook. These computers boast Core Ultra processors and a dedicated Microsoft Copilot key.
The Detroit defense and official scorer were in spring training form Sunday.
No. 15 Creighton was fresh off a massive upset win over No. 1 UConn headed into Sunday’s game at Madison Square Garden, too.
Snag cooling Sealy pillows for just $15, sparkling white gold earrings for $18, and so much more.
Nokia phone-maker HMD (or Human Mobile Devices) announced its official collaboration with Mattel at MWC. Its Barbie Flip Phone will be a feature phone and is set to be released this summer.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Bellinger has agreed to return to the Cubs on a three-year, $80 million deal.
A few years ago, setting up shop in Europe was the soup du jour for North American VCs. From OMERs and Lightspeed to Bessemer Venture Partners, the market attracted firms of all sizes, and the Spotify IPO seemed to wake up North American VCs to Europe's potential to create outsized exits.
Shared one fan: 'They are easy to move under and feel like sleeping in a cloud.'
Score steep savings on top brands like Apple, Cuisinart, iRobot and more.
The 3-in-1 declutterer also has room for a scrub brush and washcloth to maximize counter space.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved — and overdue — time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Amba Kak is the executive director of the AI Now Institute, where she helps create policy recommendations to address AI concerns. It's not a straightforward question because "AI" is a term that's in vogue to describe practices and systems that have been evolving for a long time now; I've been working on technology policy for over a decade and in multiple parts of the world and witnessed when everything was about "big data," and then everything became about "AI".