No. 18 Baylor holds off SMU

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares and I covered a lot of ground in a wide-ranging interview covering the company's previously disclosed targets on EV, the threat that Chinese automakers pose, its deal with Amazon on software and whether the Ramcharger and electric Dodge Charger are still on track (they are). You might be surprised to learn that Stellantis is still intent to deploy commercial self-driving vans through a partnership with Waymo. Tavares said they're working to "deepen" the relationship; you can read more about that here.