No. 18 South Carolina holds off Texas A&M charge for another SEC road win

One down, three more to go.

While the SEC seeding race continues to heat up, South Carolina had its first game in the final four matchups of the season, visiting Texas A&M. After holding a 13-point lead in the second half, the Gamecocks were thrust into a nail-biter when the Aggies tied the game with nine minutes to play.

But a pass from Meechie Johnson to Zach Davis with three seconds to go sealed the victory for USC, heading home from a two-game road trip with the 70-68 win.

Meechie Johnson, Zach Davis score big

The Gamecocks’ big name guard had an impressive night against the Aggies, leading all scorers with 22 points. It was his highest scoring game since playing Auburn on Feb. 14.

Johnson’s averaged 13.5 points per game this season, and although he hadn’t had many double-digit nights in SEC play, the guard has been a key contributor in most other categories. He had Davis’ help, who followed up a career-high performance against Ole Miss with 16 points against the Aggies.

The duo scored a total 38 points for South Carolina’s offense.

Ta’Lon Cooper also reached double figures at College Station, scoring 11 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Collin Murray-Boyles followed up Cooper with eight points and 12 rebounds, despite fouling out in the final two minutes of the game.

Ebrima Dibba makes his long-awaited debut (part 2)

Halfway through the first half, Paris made the decision to put a new face onto the court: Ebrima Dibba.

The redshirt junior has only played mere minutes in a South Carolina uniform, seeing just 2:49 of action in the season opener against USC Upstate back in November. Paris said it’d take a while before Dibba is in the rotation, but would be practicing with the team throughout the season.

Dibba made his SEC debut against the Aggies, playing a total of six minutes and scoring two points.

The late season addition for USC comes in time while Myles Stute is out with a left knee sprain, an injury Paris hasn’t announced a timetable for. Dibba’s playing time might still be limited through the final three regular season games, but it’s another piece to South Carolina’s offense.

Next four games

March 2 vs. No. 24 Florida, noon (ESPN)

March 6 vs. Tennessee, 7 p.m. (ESPN 2)

March 9 at Mississippi State, 2:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

March 13-17 at SEC Tournament