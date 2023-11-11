No. 18 Texas uses 3-pointers to pull away and beat Delaware State 86-59

Texas forward Brock Cunningham (30) and guard Chris Johnson (0) celebrate a score against Delaware State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Max Abmas scored 19 points, Ithiel Horton added 18 and No. 18 Texas used a flurry of 3-pointers to pull away for an 86-59 victory over Delaware State on Friday night.

The Longhorns (2-0) made seven 3-pointers in the second half, finishing the game 12 for 22.

Some of those long-distance shots keyed a 27-2 push for Texas after the Longhorns led by just seven midway through the second half.

Horton, who transferred this season from Central Florida, was 5 of 6 from behind the arc. He is 8 of 13 in two games as a Longhorn.

Abmas made 4 of 8 3-pointers.

Dillon Mitchell had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Texas.

Jevin Muniz scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half for Delaware State (0-2). Brandon Stone added 14 for the Hornets.

Texas struggled early in the game against Delaware State's aggressive zone defense, committing eight turnovers in the first eight minutes, primarily with poor passing.

The Longhorns then became more careful, losing the ball just four times the rest of the half while taking a 39-30 lead. They finished with 20 turnovers, never solving that issue.

BIG PICTURE

Delaware State: The Hornets, picked to finish sixth in the eight-team Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference by the league's head coaches and sports information representatives, started their season with two tough games against Power 5 opponents. They lost at Penn State 79-45, shooting 29% and committing 23 turnovers. They improved against Texas with 40% shooting but made 21 turnovers.

Texas: Coach Rodney Terry said the team received encouraging news regarding starting forward Dylan Disu's recovery from offseason foot surgery. But Terry could not provide a target date for Disu's return. He has not practiced with the team but Terry hopes he will soon. Disu, a 6-foot-9 graduate student, averaged 16.5 points in his final eight full games before the injury.

UP NEXT

Delaware State hosts Delaware on Wednesday.

Texas host Rice on Wednesday.