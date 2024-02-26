No. 19 Texas A&M sweeps Baylor
The Aggies women's tennis team fought off Baylor on the Bears home court on their way to a sweep with a 4-0 win in Waco.
The Aggies women's tennis team fought off Baylor on the Bears home court on their way to a sweep with a 4-0 win in Waco.
With Kim Mulkey now at LSU, Baylor will retire Brittney Griner’s jersey next month at Foster Pavilion.
Suarez beat Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch to the finish line in the third-closest finish in NASCAR history.
It’s still unclear if Shohei Ohtani will be able to play in the Dodgers’ season-opener against the Padres next month in South Korea.
An upset win for a team like Cincinnati or Seton Hall this week could go a long way to securing a berth in the field of 68.
The Nuggets weathered a 23-point first half from Klay Thompson then rallied for a runaway win.
Atlanta's new configuration was meant to create up-close-and-personal racing, and on Sunday, it did exactly that.
The Cubs needed to keep their best position player from 2023, and with Bellinger back in the fold, a 2024 NL Central title is in their sights.
Four players were ejected after a fight in Friday's Pelicans-Heat game.
Lenovo announced several new laptops at MWC, including two T-series ThinkPads, a ThinkPad X12 detachable and a Thinkbook. These computers boast Core Ultra processors and a dedicated Microsoft Copilot key.
The Detroit defense and official scorer were in spring training form Sunday.
No. 15 Creighton was fresh off a massive upset win over No. 1 UConn headed into Sunday’s game at Madison Square Garden, too.
Clark led Iowa in scoring while recording the 16th triple-double of her career.
Snag cooling Sealy pillows for just $15, sparkling white gold earrings for $18, and so much more.
A feud between Universal Music and TikTok is triggering a larger debate across the music business about whether to embrace AI — or fight it.
Senga will likely miss the first month of the regular season.
Nokia phone-maker HMD (or Human Mobile Devices) announced its official collaboration with Mattel at MWC. Its Barbie Flip Phone will be a feature phone and is set to be released this summer.
Bellinger has agreed to return to the Cubs on a three-year, $80 million deal.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved — and overdue — time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Amba Kak is the executive director of the AI Now Institute, where she helps create policy recommendations to address AI concerns. It's not a straightforward question because "AI" is a term that's in vogue to describe practices and systems that have been evolving for a long time now; I've been working on technology policy for over a decade and in multiple parts of the world and witnessed when everything was about "big data," and then everything became about "AI".
Score steep savings on top brands like Apple, Cuisinart, iRobot and more.