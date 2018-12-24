No reserve 1989 Porsche 911 Speedster is a collector's dream

If you like your classic Porsche 911 experience to be alfresco, the Targa models are the usual go-to. But what if you want something a bit more stylish, something that will really turn heads?



This coveted 911 Carrera Speedster of the late 1980s will not only deliver in the looks department, but also give its new owner far greater exclusivity, given it was only produced for one year in 1989\. It will go under the hammer without reserve at the Bonhams Scottsdale auction in 2019.





The Speedster name originates from the Porsche 356 Speedster, a highly desirable model denoted by its swept windscreen and minimalist design. This newer two-seat Speedster revived the nameplate and served as a homage to the original, with that distinctive windscreen, ‘camel humps’ behind the driver, and a basic manual soft top roof.



It also features plenty of inspiration from the 911 Turbo, with its flared wheel arches and dished Fuchs alloy wheels. Just 2085 were built during its solitary year of production, making them a rarity when new and highly collectable as a classic.







This handsome silver example has only covered 3768 miles from new and is said to be in a highly original state. Its 217bhp flat-six engine is present and accounted for, as is a well preserved Bordeaux leather interior. The car is described as being in ‘time capsule’ condition. Built in June of 1989, this car headed Stateside, where it found its first and only owner on Jersey Island.



This ‘good as new’ car comes with everything supplied by Porsche including; original owner’s manuals, tyre inflation kit, spare keys, and original warranty paperwork. A Porsche certificate of authenticity is also offered that shows the car to be in the exact same specification as when it left the factory in 1989.







It is estimated that this 911 Carrera Speedster will sell for $200,000 – $250,000 (£160,000 – £200,000) but, as it's being auctioned without reserve, there is every chance that someone might bag the bargain of a lifetime. You can catch this Speedster hitting the blocks on January 17 2019 during Bonhams' sale in Phoenix, AZ.