This is no 2008: Mnuchin borrows from Paulson's economic crisis playbook

By David Lawder and Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has stepped into the breach as the Trump administration's point man to rescue the economy from coronavirus devastation, taking on the role his former Goldman Sachs boss, Hank Paulson, played over a decade ago.

Mnuchin has closely followed the financial crisis playbook used by Paulson when he led the Treasury Department in 2008, reactivating Federal Reserve credit market backstops and asking Congress for $1 trillion to prop up companies and consumers as the economy grinds to a halt due to the spread of the virus.

Paulson, responding to a deepening subprime mortgage crisis that caused turmoil in financial markets, sought https://www.reuters.com/article/us-financial-bailout/u-s-launches-all-out-attack-on-credit-crisis-idUSN1945959820080919 $700 billion to buy up toxic mortgage assets. Like Paulson at that time, Mnuchin has warned that inaction would bring dire consequences for the economy.

However, many observers including Paulson acknowledge the current crisis bears little resemblance to the one in 2008.

"Together with the rest of the world we face a formidable economic challenge which is different than any in our history," Paulson said in an email to Reuters.

Paulson, who was Goldman Sachs' chairman and chief executive officer before joining then-President George W. Bush's administration in 2006, said he found it "reassuring" that Mnuchin had the reins at Treasury and praised his "deep, hands-on knowledge of financial markets."

"He has the confidence of congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle," said Paulson, who noted that he is in contact with Mnuchin. "And, very importantly he has the confidence of the President. Now, his ability to deliver results is essential to all Americans of both parties."

Some economists, investors and foreign officials, however, question whether the 57-year-old former banker and Hollywood film financier can strong-arm executives or influence President Donald Trump to take the drastic steps the unprecedented crisis may demand.

U.S. senators were trying to hammer out a deal on the $1 trillion emergency aid package proposed by Republicans and described by Mnuchin as key to stemming the fallout from an outbreak that has killed at least 200 people, infected more than 12,000 and upended life in the country.

"It's a good first step, but much more will be needed, even with the Fed's recent moves to intervene across private markets," said Kenneth Rogoff, a Harvard University economist.

One key obstacle is the president, critics say. Trump downplayed the initial threat posed by the virus before reversing course after stock markets cratered on fears the global economy was falling off a cliff.

SLOW TO ACT

Officials the world over have been slow to grasp the speed and depth of the impact of the outbreak, but the White House's lag has been dramatic. On March 13, Mnuchin was encouraging Americans to fly domestically. Three days later, the country was told to avoid unnecessary travel, and by March 19 the governor of California had ordered his state's nearly 40 million residents to stay at home.

Mnuchin this week predicted the U.S. economy would come "roaring back" in the fourth quarter. Rogoff, on the other hand, warned there will be "staggering economic and social costs" as the battle against the virus unfolds.

Global coordination, however, is one area in which Mnuchin is not following in Paulson's footsteps, according to diplomatic sources who say the United States has not steered the G7 and G20 nations to take action.

At a meeting of finance leaders from the Group of 20 industrialized nations in February in Riyadh, U.S. Treasury officials pushed back against a stronger statement about the coronavirus outbreak, relegating it to a passing mention as one of several risks to be more closely monitored in the group's communique https://g20.org/en/g20/Documents/Communique%CC%81%20Final%2022-23%20February%202020.pdf, multiple sources familiar with the talks said.

Leaders of the Group of Seven richest nations pledged coordinated action in a call on Tuesday, but the message lacked urgency and rang hollow just days after Trump restricted air travel between the United States and 26 European nations, including G7 members France, Germany and Italy, without prior warning, financial and diplomatic sources said.