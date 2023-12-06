No. 23 University picks up win over Midway
The Trojans are off to their best start since 2011, improving to 9-2 with a 57-49 win over Midway on Tuesday night.
The Trojans are off to their best start since 2011, improving to 9-2 with a 57-49 win over Midway on Tuesday night.
UConn controlled the glass and made the most of its possessions on a scorching night from the floor.
iPhone 13 and 14 will support Qi2 wireless charging, courtesy of iOS 17.2 update.
The two-time Super Bowl champion adds a veteran presence and depth in a defensive backfield that lost All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga to a season-ending ACL tear.
Trent Williams didn't mince words with his thoughts on Sunday's 49ers-Eagles game.
Discord launched a major refresh of its mobile app on Tuesday, putting messaging front-and-center while making a host of small improvements that users have been asking for. Inspired by user feedback, the redesigned app tailors the mobile Discord experience for on-the-go use compared to its popular desktop app, while changing things up to better organize Discord's swiss army knife-like suite of social features. "Over time, the amount of *stuff* that Discord can do has grown exponentially."
The A's, Royals and Rockies entered Tuesday's draft lottery with the best odds for the first pick.
It’s unclear what Ron DeSantis thinks that hypothetical lawsuit would accomplish.
A fan died at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento while attending Monday's NBA in-season tournament quarterfinal game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings.
Aaron Rodgers didn't mince words when defending the young quarterback
Shohei Ohtani has met with the Dodgers and, reportedly, with the Blue Jays amid his secret free-agency tour.
Market expectations for Fed rate cuts are going too far, BlackRock Investment Institute strategist Wei Li said.
The 2022 Heisman winner is a likely top-three choice in the 2024 NFL draft if and when he declares.
Caitlin Cooper, who has been covering the Indiana Pacers for years, joins Dan Devine to reflect on one of the biggest recent wins in recent Pacers history and to talk about the future of this young team, led by superstar guard Tyrese Haliburton.
Investors are looking to labor market readings as they decide whether to put hopes for an interest rate cut on ice.
When making moves on the waiver wire, someone has to go. Here are five players who can be cut from fantasy rosters.
Here is what experts say is behind inflated car insurance prices and what you can do to save money without sacrificing thorough coverage on your vehicles.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
'Saved my tires': Almost 45,000 fans rely on this gauge to get the proper pressure.
'Makes my smile 110% better,' says a satisfied shopper.
Many fantasy managers are either fighting for a playoff spot in Week 14, or trying to set themselves up for success if they've locked a spot in already. Whatever your circumstances, Scott Pianowski is here to help.