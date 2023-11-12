No. 24 UNC survives 2OT thriller to beat rival Duke 47-45 in home finale

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Duke during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — No. 24 North Carolina stopped Duke's 2-point conversion attempt to tie the game in the second overtime, sending the Tar Heels to a 47-45 win against the rival Blue Devils in a thriller Saturday night.

Duke's Grayson Loftis couldn't connect with Jalon Calhoun in the back of the end zone, capping a game that had seen the teams combine for 39 fourth-quarter points before pushing into extra periods that ended with UNC fans running onto the field to celebrate in their home finale.

Star quarterback Drake Maye provided the winning margin for the Tar Heels (8-2, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), running around the right side and spinning through hits near the goal line to extend the ball for a 5-yard keeper.

Then he made a play on the fly for the conversion, breaking off a keeper attempt as Duke's defense converged and flipping the ball ahead to John Copenhaver in the end zone for the 47-39 lead.

Loftis got the Blue Devils (6-4, 3-3) to answer by finding Jordan Moore over the middle for a 6-yard score, only to fall short on the tying conversion.

That sent UNC fans spilling onto the field to celebrate a fifth straight win against the Blue Devils, allowing the Tar Heels to keep the Victory Bell presented to the rivalry winner for another year.

