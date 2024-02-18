No. 25 Princeton women lock down Yale for 70-25 victory, Tigers' 15th straight

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Kaitlyn Chen scored 18 points and No. 25 Princeton cruised to a 70-25 win over Yale on Saturday night to run its winning streak to 15 games.

The Tigers scored the first 14 points of the third quarter and made 12 of 15 shots to score 28 points, more than the Bulldogs did in four quarters combined.

Chen had 12 points in the first half when the Tigers took a 32-15 lead and her layup capped what was an 18-point run into the third quarter that made it 46-15.

The Tigers beat Yale by 20 at home last month then had three-straight games decided by 13 points or less. They were locked in defensively, holding Yale to 9 of 35 shooting (26%) with just one 3-pointer and forced 26 turnovers for 30 points.

Madison St. Rose added 10 points for Princeton (20-3, 10-0 Ivy League, which has already qualified for the league's final four playoff. Tigers reserves combined for 25 points.

Jenna Clark's eight points topped Yale (6-17, 3-7).

Princeton plays at Columbia next Saturday.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball