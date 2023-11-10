No. 4 Michigan State beats Southern Indiana 74-51, bounces back from losing opener to James Madison

Southern Indiana's Ryan Hall, left, dives for a loose ball against Michigan State's Jaden Akins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Tyson Walker scored 14 points and No. 4 Michigan State bounced back from a surprising loss in its season opener to beat Southern Indiana 74-51 on Thursday night.

Maddy Sissoko had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Spartans (1-1), who began the season with a loss to James Madison in overtime before getting a lopsided win over an overmatched team in its second season of Division I basketball.

The Screaming Eagles (0-2) missed 17 of their first 18 shots and trailed 37-14 at halftime. They were much more competitive early in the second half, going on a 12-0 run to cut the deficit to 15 points.

Michigan State responded by making five of six shots to take a 22-point lead and coasted to a much-needed victory, less than a week before facing No. 2 Duke.

Jaden Akins scored 13 points, looking more like the playmaker coach Tom Izzo needs him to be after he was 2 of 10 for four points in the opener. Malik Hall added 12 points for the Spartans.

Southern Indiana's Jordan Tillmon had 10 points and was the team's only double-digit scorer.

BIG PICTURE

Southern Indiana: The Ohio Valley team, which finished 16-17 last season, is picked to finish ninth in the conference with seven newcomers under coach Stan Gouard.

Michigan State: In the opener, the Spartans made only 1 of 20 3-pointers. They missed their first eight shots beyond the arc against the Screaming Eagles and finished with only one make on 11 3-point attempts.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

After losing to James Madison, the Spartans will fall some spots in the AP Top 25.

NOD TO VETS

Southern Indiana's nickname was the Spartans until students voted in 1970 to honor the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division, which is known as the Screaming Eagles and is based 100 miles south of campus in Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Michigan State's coaching staff wore green pullovers with camouflage sleeves.

UP NEXT

Southern Indiana: Hosts Chicago State on Sunday in its home opener.

Michigan State: Plays No. 2 Duke in Chicago on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball