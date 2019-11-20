No 401(k)? Here Are 5 Ways You Can Still Save for Retirement

So, you've landed a job with good pay — and benefits. Do they include a 401(k) or a similar plan to help you save for retirement?

If you're among the 42 million Americans who work at small businesses, the answer is probably no. Only around 14% of smaller employers offer retirement accounts, according to federal data, and that puts their workers in a real bind.

It's tough to beat a 401(k), which often comes with free money. Employers typically match a certain percentage of their workers’ contributions.

But before you start interviewing for other jobs, to find one with a 401(k), know that you have other options. Consider these five maneuvers if your boss doesn't provide a retirement account.

1. Build your own 401(k)

A solo 401(k) — which the notoriously long-winded IRS calls a "one-participant 401(k)" — can be set up easily through an online brokerage.

Have the boss change your status, so your income isn't reported via a W-2 tax form but on a 1099 form. That will make you an independent contractor, and you can then operate as a business owner — and establish your own 401(k).

The same rules that apply to employer-sponsored 401(k)s apply to the go-it-alone kind. Namely, there are contribution limits, and in 2019 they're $56,000 if you're under 50, or $62,000 if you're 50 or older.

As a self-employed business owner, you’re really two people at the same time: employer and employee. Each role has its own contribution guidelines — which add up to the overall limits.

The only additional employee you’re allowed to hire and cover in this arrangement is your spouse.

2. Seek financial planning and investment advice

Even the most conscientious savers turn to the pros for financial advice. There are some things mere mortals simply can’t grasp on their own.

Financial planners help organize your finances. They carefully review your state of affairs, tell you where you stand, and recommend ways to get you where you want to be.

They have training and experience to make projections about the future, so they can offer sound advice on savings goals, investing, life insurance, taxes, retirement and more. The services are even available online now, from companies including Facet Wealth.

The best financial planners are good listeners who take your goals and dreams into account. They know you’ll spend money. They just want to help you spend it wisely.