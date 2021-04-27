The No. 5 best high school in the country is in Miami, ranks U.S. News & World Report

Colleen Wright
·1 min read

The best high school ranked in Florida — and the fifth best in the nation — continues to be right here in Miami, according to the 2021 rankings released by U.S. News & World Report.

School for Advanced Studies continues its reign at the top of the annual list ranking the best high schools across the country. The school has five campuses at Miami Dade College where selected juniors and seniors graduate with a high school diploma and a college associate’s degree.

SAS dropped slightly from its standing in 2020 from No. 4 to No. 5. The best high school in the country continues to be Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Virginia, according to the rankings.

A Florida high school does not make another appearance on the list until Pine View School in Sarasota at No. 29. Pine View School was also ranked the best magnet school in Florida and the 12th best magnet school nationally.

Miami-Dade’s top five high schools are SAS, Archimedean Upper Conservatory Charter School, Design and Architecture Senior High, iPrep Academy and International Studies Charter High School. Broward’s top five high schools are Pompano Beach High School, Somerset Arts Conservatory, William T. McFatter Technical Center, Cypress Bay High School and Sheridan Technical College.

In Florida, Miami-Dade’s high schools crowd the top of the state list with six schools in the top 10.

Other highlights include Archimedean Upper Conservatory Charter School in Miami ranking 12th nationally on the report’s list of best charter schools.

See the full list of rankings here.

Recommended Stories

  • North Carolina 12-Year-Old Graduating High School and College in Same Week

    Meet Mike Wimmer.

  • Democratic Virginia Senator Speaks Out against Equity Push to Eliminate Advanced Math Classes

    Democratic Virginia state Senator J. Chapman Petersen is one of many parents voicing concerns about a new racial equity push that would eliminate certain advanced placement classes in the state’s mathematics curriculum. The Virginia Mathematics Pathway Initiative (VMPI) would replace the traditional mathematics progression of Algebra 1, Geometry, and Algebra 2 courses with courses that teach so-called “essential” topics. Under the plan, all students would take the same courses through the tenth grade but would then be allowed to enroll in classes that correspond with their post-graduation career plans. A major goal of the VMPI is to combat disparities in educational outcomes between racial and ethnic minorities. However, many Northern Virginia parents are mobilizing to reject the program, claiming that the new “pathway” will inhibit higher-achieving students and discourage academic exploration and performance among all kids, including the racial minorities the program is designed to help. In a letter sent to the Virginia secretary of education, Petersen argued that the mathematics pilot program will lower education standards generally. “Based on my own experiences — as a parent, not student – in taking advanced level mathematics from seventh grade onwards, I have some immediate concerns about the dilution of learning,” Petersen wrote in the letter, obtained by National Review. “I would appreciate a plain explanation of the program without using socio-political jargon but rather just simply stating what subject will be taught and when,” he continued. Michael Chamberlain, whose child attends the Fairfax County School District, told National Review that the initiative is going to limit students’ ability to access more advanced classes and will hurt their chances of being accepted into highly-ranked colleges. Chamberlain, who originally moved his family to the area for the strong schooling, mentioned that Fairfax County has long carried a competitive advantage for college admissions because of its robust curriculum and resulting reputation. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Va. was ranked the number one public high school in the nation in the U.S. News and World Report’s 2020 list. “That could go away with all this,” Chamberlain said. Kim Putens, parent to a high schooler in Fairfax County and a University of Virginia undergraduate, also fears that the new policy will make it harder for students to distinguish themselves as applicants to elite colleges within the Commonwealth, such as UVA and the College of William and Mary, which select for a rigorous mathematic course load. Putens expressed that Virginia high schools currently allow self selection, by which students can choose to take advanced classes. She worries that the new policy will eliminate this option for students coming up through the ranks in math. “Every kid in HS should have an opportunity to self-select and push themselves higher. The best thing Fairfax County did was self-select at the high school level,” she said. With regards to the education equity mission, Putens believes the program will not solve the problem. “This equity conversation is a farce. The most inequitable thing you can do is keep kids out of school and opportunities for advancement,” Putens said. In the interview, Putens urged Virginia to examine school choice as a way to increase equity in the education system. “They want to be more equitable? School choice needs to be on the table now. The District of Columbia has it. It learned from the error of its 1980s and 1990s policies that left kids in under-resourced areas disenfranchised.” Chamberlain similarly expressed the opinion that it was wrong to achieve equity by bringing people from the top down rather than raising the bottom up. “This whole year has been surreal. We’ve had to fight for a year to get our kids inside a school building. It all used to be about STEM and opening our kids to science and math. Now we want to dumb down math. None of it makes any sense,” Putens said.

  • A private school in Miami, citing unfounded vaccine claims, says it won't employ vaccinated teachers and staff

    The school's co-founder referred to the vaccines - which have been thoroughly vetted by researchers and approved by major medical institutions - as "experimental COVID-19 injections."

  • Prosecutors: Superintendent lied about contacting witnesses

    The superintendent of the Florida school district where 17 students and staff died in a 2018 high school massacre prepared for his testimony before a statewide grand jury by contacting witnesses in a criminal case and then lied about it when asked, prosecutors said Monday. The statewide prosecutor’s office released the details in a court filing after Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie's attorneys filed a court motion last week demanding specifics about the charges against him, the Sun Sentinel reported. The state’s response explains why Runcie was charged with perjury in an official proceeding and why Broward Schools General Counsel Barbara Myrick was charged with disclosing the grand jury’s top secret proceedings.

  • Tesla Earnings Beat Expectations. Why Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The results came in higher than expected, welcome news for investors who have seen the company's stock price decline from recent highs.

  • The Housing Market Looks Like a Bubble. It’s Time for the Fed to Worry.

    When the Federal Open Market Committee begins its two-day meeting on Tuesday, it ought to consider whether its policies aimed to bolster housing may be having negative side effects. With the market for new and existing homes red hot, the rationale for subsidizing the mortgage market has largely passed. Indeed, the Fed’s policies may be hurting home affordability as much as they’re helping.

  • Students at more than 30 colleges won't be allowed back unless they're vaccinated against COVID-19

    California State University and the University of California join a growing list of universities that will require the vaccine for staff and students.

  • 'Cannon fodder': Medical students in India feel betrayed

    Since the beginning of the week, Dr. Siddharth Tara, a postgraduate medical student at New Delhi’s government-run Hindu Rao Hospital, has had a fever and persistent headache. On Tuesday, India reported 323,144 new infections for a total of more than 17.6 million cases, behind only the United States. India's Health Ministry also reported another 2,771 deaths in the past 24 hours, with 115 Indians succumbing to the disease every hour.

  • Home prices surge 12% in February, the biggest jump since 2006 — a $35,000 gain for median-priced homes

    The Mountain region, which incorporates the states traversed by the Rocky Mountains including Arizona and Idaho, saw the largest gain.

  • ‘Captivating View’ of Puerto Rico in Novel Trilogy Now in Spanish

    The Puerto Rico Trilogy, now available in Spanish as well as English, deals with crime, corruption and “the colonialism that spurs the darker side of life on the island,” according to Robert Friedm...

  • Vlog Squad's Jeff Wittek said he began to 'resent' David Dobrik after the excavator stunt that almost killed him

    Jeff Wittek said it was hard to see David Dobrik thriving after his involvement in Wittek's injury in part 3 of his docu-series.

  • Florida advances bill to limit voting by mail and use of drop boxes in latest bid to restrict election access

    Democratic lawmakers describe new legislation as ‘Georgia lite’ after bill in neighbouring state

  • I was a first responder at Chernobyl. It should have prepared America for disaster.

    There is no flawless guide to surviving a nuclear war or pandemic. But the Chernobyl nuclear power plant explosion gave us an idea of how to prepare.

  • Halle Berry debuted baby bangs while wearing a semi-sheer gown on the Oscars red carpet

    Halle Berry also wore a purple strapless gown designed by Dolce & Gabbana, Louboutin shoes, and jewels from Ridano.

  • Wizards rally to beat Cavaliers for 8th straight victory

    Bradley Beal scored 33 points and the Washington Wizards rallied to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-110 on Sunday night for their eighth straight victory. Down eight early in the fourth quarter at 95-87, Washington tied it at 105 on Beal's jumper with 4:55 remaining. Washington then closed on a 14-5 run to equal the team’s longest winning streak since 2001 when a player by the name of Michael Jordan was on the roster.

  • A software bug let malware bypass macOS' security defenses

    Apple has spent years reinforcing macOS with new security features to make it tougher for malware to break in. Worse, evidence shows a notorious family of Mac malware had been exploiting this vulnerability for months before it was subsequently patched by Apple this week. Owens told TechCrunch that the bug allowed him to build a potentially malicious app to look like a harmless document, which when opened bypasses macOS' built-in defenses when opened.

  • These are the top high schools in the Raleigh and Durham-Chapel Hill metro areas in 2021

    Four Triangle schools ranked among the top 500 public high schools in the nation.

  • Celebrate ALIEN Day with Metric Ton of Ripley-Approved Merch

    As a way of celebrating Alien Day, here's a ton of new merch from fashion, to toys, to xenomorph glasses that would make Ellen Ripley proud. The post Celebrate ALIEN Day with Metric Ton of Ripley-Approved Merch appeared first on Nerdist.

  • NYC mayor criticizes Supreme Court gun case

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday called the Supreme Court's decision to hear an appeal to expand gun rights in the United States a "step in the wrong direction." (April 26)

  • Albania's ruling Socialists plan election win celebration

    Nearly all ballots have been counted in Albania's general election and the ruling Socialist Party remained in the lead Tuesday with the possibility of forming a government on its own. Prime Minister Edi Rama's Socialists have 49% of the votes, followed by Lulzim Basha's main opposition center-right Democratic Party with 39%, according to an official vote tally with more than 92% of the ballots counted. Preliminary calculations show that Rama’s Socialists have captured more than 70 seats in the 140-seat parliament to govern alone.