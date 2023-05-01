No. 6 on Clayton County sheriff’s ‘top 10 most wanted’ list arrested while picking kids up

One of the Clayton County sheriff’s top ten most wanted fugitives was arrested Saturday.

Officials said deputies received reports of a sighting of Javier Heath, a man with five felony warrants and four misdemeanor warrants in Clayton County. He was seen picking his kids up from a bus stop in Fairburn.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Heath is listed as number six on the sheriff’s top ten most wanted list.

When deputies arrived, they waited for Heath to exit his vehicle and placed him under arrest.

TRENDING STORIES:

Heath is accused of shooting at a man, threatening the life of his ex-girlfriend’s dog and stealing.

“Heath found himself on the ‘SHERIFF LEVON ALLEN’S top ten list’ because of his lack of respect for authority,” authorities said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Deputies did not provide details regarding the incidents that led to Heath’s arrest.

Heath is now in Clayton County Jail.

IN OTHER NEWS: