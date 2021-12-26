No. 6: Cobb shocked by July Fourth weekend triple homicide at country club

Dec. 25—Editor's note: The MDJ counts down the Top 10 local stories of 2021 as determined by newsroom staff. Today's installment is No. 6.

An otherwise idyllic Fourth of July weekend in Cobb this year was marked by the black cloud of three grisly murders.

On July 3, 2021, the bodies of Gene Siller, 46, Paul Pierson, 76, and Henry Valdez, 46, were discovered shot dead at the 10th hole of the Pinetree Country Club golf course, tucked into a bucolic suburb near Kennesaw State University.

The manner of the triple homicide — Pierson and Valdez were bound and gagged in the back of a pickup truck left on the green, while Siller was the club's much-beloved golf pro — shocked Cobb and captured national attention.

"As I was walking back into the club, I heard, like, four to six pops," John Lavender, who was playing golf at Pinetree on July 3, said. "Initially, I thought it was fireworks. Because, like I said, (it's) Kennesaw. I'm not thinking about gunfire or anything like that. And then it was very shortly thereafter that members were like, 'somebody's down on the ground.'"

A manhunt ensued, with police warning the suspect was armed and dangerous. In the intervening days, details about the victims trickled out, prompting speculation about what brought Valdez and Pierson to the area. The two men were from California and Kansas, respectively.

On July 9, Cobb police staged an evening press conference announcing the arrest of Bryan Anthony Rhoden as the prime suspect in the case. The Florida native was quickly identified as a rapper with a history of run-ins with law enforcement, and is currently awaiting trial as the case's "lone shooter."

Siller, police now believe, had been a bystander who investigated the suspicious vehicle on the course and was killed for having stumbled upon a crime in progress. A memorial service held the following week brought hundreds of mourners to a Dunwoody Church.

In August, about 200 golfers joined a tournament whose proceeds went to a foundation established in Siller's memory. His widow, Ashley Siller, asked participants to remember her husband as a humble, steadfast, loyal, "amazing husband, amazing daddy, amazing friend."

New developments in the case emerged just this week, with Cobb police announcing they had charged Justin Caleb Pruitt, of South Carolina, with aiding in the kidnapping of Valdez and Pierson at a Jonesboro address.