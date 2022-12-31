No. 6: Nelson double-murder case finally comes to an end

Dec. 31—In July 2019, Garland Joseph Nelson killed two Wisconsin brothers on his farm. Three years later, the victims' family finally received justice as he pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

According to court documents, between 2018 and 2019, Nicholas Diemel, 35, and Justin Diemel, 24, sent livestock to Nelson's farm in Braymer, Missouri, to be cared for, but the animals were neglected and many died. Yet Nelson still charged the family full price.

The Diemels later asked for their money back. According to court documents, Nelson purposefully damaged a check sent to Nick Diemel. This led to Diemel coming to Missouri with his brother Justin to meet Nelson in person.

In his final court appearance on Sept. 30, Nelson admitted to shooting the brothers before burning their bodies in a pasture on his farm. He received two life sentences without parole that will run consecutive to each other. In exchange for the pleas, all the remaining charges against Nelson, which included counts of abandonment of a corpse, tampering with evidence, tampering and stealing a motor vehicle and armed criminal action, were dropped.

Trials in the case had been delayed repeatedly and moved to different courthouses. Although the brothers' murders happened in Caldwell County, Nelson's court proceedings were ultimately moved to Johnson and Cass counties due to publicity surrounding the case.

Nelson also had separate federal charges of two counts of fraud and two counts of unlawfully transporting firearms.

Pam Diemel, the brothers' mother, said there will never be closure but the family will always remember Justin's beautiful smile and Nick as an incredible husband and father.

"They didn't deserve what was done," Connie Leisgang, their aunt, said after Nelson pleaded guilty. "It was just awful, especially when you hear it in court. There'll never be closure. We're always going to remember the boys regardless."

