No $8 billion aid package for Israel. False claim spreads from fabricated memo | Fact check

The claim: Joe Biden approved $8 billion military aid package for Israel

An Oct. 7 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) shows President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu facing each other alongside a picture of a burning building.

"US President Biden approves emergency military aid package to Israel worth $8 billion," reads on-screen text at the bottom of the image.

The post received more than 20,000 likes in two days. The claim has also been shared on Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, with some users including a picture of a supposed Oct. 7 White House memo announcing the aid package.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

Our rating: False

There's no evidence the White House approved an $8 billion aid package for Israel. The supposed memo announcing the aid is a fabrication, according to officials.

No reports of $8 billion aid package

Up to 1,000 fighters from the Palestinian militant group Hamas stormed across the Israeli border by land and sea on Oct. 7 in a deadly surprise attack. In response, Israel has launched counterstrikes and implemented food and fuel blockades in Gaza.

As of Oct. 10, more than 1,600 Israelis and Palestinians had died in the conflict, including at least 11 Americans, and thousands more have been left injured.

In an Oct. 8 call with the Israeli prime minister, Biden pledged his full support for Israel and said additional assistance for the Israeli Defense Forces was on its way with more to follow over the coming days.

But the president hasn't announced an aid package worth $8 billion.

Sean Savett, a White House spokesperson, told the Associated Press the memo shared on social media is not legitimate, and a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council told AFP the same thing. USA TODAY reached out to the White House and the National Security Council but didn't immediately receive a response.

Fact check: Video shows arrest of Azerbaijani separatists, not Israeli generals

No announcements about the supposed Israeli aid package can be found in the press release or presidential actions archives on the White House website. There is likewise no mention of an aid package on Biden's social media, and the president didn't mention anything about an $8 billion package in his Oct. 10 address regarding the conflict.

The picture of the memo shared on X appears to be an altered version of a July 25 memo published by the White House, which announced a $400 million aid package for Ukraine. The language between the two is nearly identical.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

The claim has also been debunked by Lead Stories, the Associated Press, AFP and Reuters.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or e-newspaper here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: No $8 billion Israeli aid package approved by Biden | Fact check