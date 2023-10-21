Chambers makes statement with dominant high school football win over West Charlotte

Chambers High School has certainly had West Charlotte’s number on the football field over the years — as well as in Friday night’s Queen City 3A/4A conference game.

The Cougars — No. 8 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 — dominated both sides of the ball for most of the game in beating the seventh-ranked Lions, 30-14, to take sole possession of second place in the conference standings.

Chambers (7-2, 5-1) has now won 15 consecutive games over West Charlotte (7-2, 4-2), with the streak dating back to the 2009 season.

“Nah, I didn’t know that,” Cougars head coach Brandon Wiggins said when told about the winning streak. “We just try to take them one game at a time. West Charlotte has a very historic program, and (head coach) Sam Greiner has been doing a great job with those guys. It was one of those games we knew we had to execute early to be successful.”

And Chambers did execute early and often, with QB Tre Robinson throwing three touchdown passes and the Cougars’ defense shutting down the Lions in building a 30-0 lead through 3½ quarters.

Robinson’s touchdowns — two going to Jeremiah Harrison, for 9 and 20 yards, in the first half; and a 7-yard shovel pass off a jet sweep to Aarion Conception in the third quarter — were a big part of Chambers putting up more than 250 yards total offense.

Saul Carvona added a 40-yard field goal for Chambers’ first score as well as three extra-point kicks, and Malachi Bridges had a five-yard fumble return for a score.

West Charlotte didn’t get its offense going until the final three minutes, scoring twice — on Davion Jones’ 65-yard pass from K.D. Smith, then Smith adding a three-yard keeper after finding Donte Nicholson on a 45-yarder to set up the score. Deng Chenckuach added a pair of extra-point kicks.

However, before the Lions’ late offensive explosion, they were pretty much heading nowhere — only two first downs (and none in the first half) and 59 yards total offense.

“We got our tails whooped tonight,” Greiner said. “We didn’t play physical, we had mistakes on offense and we missed tackles on defense. They played with a lot more passion that we did. It was very eye opening. It’s very upsetting. I liked the way that we didn’t quit, but at the end of the day it doesn’t matter that we scored points at the end.

“It’s upsetting — we’ve got to go back to the drawing board and find out who we are. We’re not going to win a (state) championship if we play like that, simple as that.”

Three who made a difference

Tre Robinson, Chambers: The Cougars’ senior quarterback finished with 11-of-20 completions for 125 yards and the three touchdowns. His only blemish came on a second-quarter interception by West Charlotte’s Jamari Smith.

Prince Caldwell, Chambers: The junior running back had a game-high 61 yards on just seven carries, most on a 46-yard dash in the first quarter that set up the Cougars’ first touchdown.

K.D. Smith, West Charlotte: The Lions’ sophomore quarterback bounced back strong from the teams’ struggles with his two long passes.

Worth mentioning

The Cougars’ win Friday will certainly help them when the playoff seedings are determined after next week’s season finale. Chambers entered the game 14th in the 4A West RPI rankings. However, West Charlotte could see their fifth-best RPI in the 3A West rankings drop a spot or two.

What’s next?

Both teams wrap up regular season play next Friday with Queen City 3A/4A Conference home games — West Charlotte hosts North Mecklenburg, while Chambers faces Mallard Creek.

Scoring summary

WEST CHARLOTTE 0 0 0 7 – 7

CHAMBERS 10 7 7 6 – 30

First quarter

C—Saul Carvona 40 FG, 5:51

C—Jeremiah Harrison 9 pass from Tre Robinson (Carvona kick), 3:44

Second period

C—Harrison 20 pass from Robinson (Carvona kick), 10:07

Third quarter

C—Aarion Conceeption 7 pass from Robinson (Carvona kick), 6:01

Fourth quarter

C—Malachi Bridges 5 fumble return (pass failed), 7:07

WC—Davion Jones 65 pass from K.D. Smith (Deng Chengkuach kick), 2:50

WC—Smith 3 run (Chengkuach kick), 2:08

PHOTOS: West Charlotte at Chambers