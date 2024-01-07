No. 9: Notable residents pass away

Jan. 6—Several notable Cleburne residents passed away in 2023, including possibly the oldest resident in the city and the word's longest serving law enforcement officer.

Chuck Bailey, along with his wife, Becky Montgomery, owned and operated two Cleburne businesses, participated in and heavily promoted the Cleburne Chamber of Commerce and lent his support to the return of professional baseball in Cleburne among other civic involvement endeavors. At the time of Bailey's death in August, he was about to embark on a new chapter as a Johnson County jailer.

Bailey in 1989 moved from his native New England to Cleburne where he met and married Montgomery. Bailey set his love and promotion of community in action in 2012 when he opened the Cabinetry in Cleburne against the advice of many. Bailey's words proved prophetic in light of Cleburne and the county's unprecedented population and building growth that began shortly after 2015.

Bailey was a longtime member and supporter of the Cleburne Chamber of Commerce having been brought on board by former Chamber President Cathy Marchel, who passed away in 2020. Bailey served for several years on the chamber board including stints as chairman and vice chairman.

Longtime Cleburne resident and attorney Brooks William "Bill" Conover III passed away in October at the age of 63.

Throughout his life, Conover remained active in the Johnson County Democratic Party, the Johnson County Historical Commission and at Cleburne's St. Mark United Methodist Church.

A Cleburne High School graduate, Conover went on to graduate from Baylor University and Baylor University School of Law.

Originally envisioned as a birthday party for Johnson County Sheriff's Office Deputy Bill Hardin, a March service instead became a celebration of Hardin's life and legacy.

Hardin, believed to be the world's longest serving law enforcement officer, died Feb. 17 at the age of 99, just a few weeks shy of his 100th birthday.

A U.S. Army veteran, Hardin began with the Fort Worth Police Department in 1947 until he retired in 1988. He used a vacation day to attend his retirement party, Hardin's grandson Matt Bohon said, but otherwise went to work for the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office without missing a beat.

After Hardin retired from TCSO in 1994, he went straight to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office where he served as a reserve officer until his passing.

While at FWPD, Hardin helped establish the Texas Narcotics Officer's Association. He also maintained membership in the Joshua Masonic Lodge for more than 60 years.

After celebrating her 106th birthday in October, Ella Mae Archer passed away on Dec. 10. Born Oct. 5, 1917, in Bosque County, Archer lived through two world wars, the dust bowl, the Great Depression and so much more.

Archer's 106th birthday broke Town Hall Estate's record for oldest resident.

Married in 1937, Archer's husband, Hebert F. Archer who served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, passed away in 1997. Archer herself worked much of her life as an accomplished seamstress.