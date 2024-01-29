No action — as expected — as lawmakers open, then close special session on tax cuts

Oklahoma lawmakers opened their third special session of the 59th Oklahoma Legislature on Monday with pretty much the same results as last fall's special session: The House embraced tax legislation, and the Senate raised questions about the cuts' viability.

The House opened the special session at 9 a.m., did little, then recessed for the day. The Senate convened at 1:30 and voted to adjourn to the call of the chair about 15 minutes later.

Instead of adjourning the special session sine die — which would have ended the special session permanently — both the House and Senate adjourned "to the call of the chair," which keeps the special session alive. Last fall, the Senate adjourned its special session permanently. The House, however, adjourned last fall's special session to the call of the chair. That session, records show, remains open.

House Speaker Charles McCall, who said previously that he support Gov. Kevin Stitt's call for a .25% cut in the personal income tax, has filed several bills on tax cuts. McCall said the House would act on that legislation — despite a statement by Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat that there's been no agreement.

Speaker of the House Charles McCall listens to the proceedings Monday during the third special session of the 59th Oklahoma Legislature.

Treat said his caucus was not in favor of another special session. "I've polled my caucus and they, overwhelmingly, said they didn't want a special session," he said.

Treat has come under fire from some members of the state Republican Party and the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs, about his stand on the special session. Over the weekend, the state GOP posted on social media criticizing Treat. At the same time, the council, a right-leaning think tank, targeted state lawmakers, urging them to sign a pledge to cut personal income taxes.

Senate leaders Julie Daniels, Greg McCortney, Greg Treat and Lonnie Paxton visit Monday before the start of the third special session of the 59th Oklahoma Legislature.

Treat said social media posts would not dictate the policy of the Senate.

While Treat said he supports tax cuts — indeed, the pro tempore filed a measure to eliminate the state's portion of the grocery sales tax — he remains concerned about how to pay for those cuts. Treat said the governor's statement that the state has billions in savings and the cut is easily affordable isn't accurate. He said Stitt is including one-time revenue, federal ARPA funds and funds such as the revenue stabilization fund, which is designed to grow when volatile revenue sources are coming in above normal.

Treat said the Senate would wait until the mid-February report of the state Board of Equalization comes out before acting on tax cuts.

President Pro Tem Greg Treat votes Monday on the adjournment of the third special session of the 59th Oklahoma Legislature.

"We're required by the Constitution to use the equalization board's February numbers," he said. "We have for a long time told them we wanted to know real numbers before we go into anything. We do anticipate some swing (in numbers). We want to make an educated decision of how we advance as a state."

Last year, the board's February 2023 report showed a revenue decrease of more than $600 million from its December 2022 estimates due to a $249 million deposit into the Revenue Stabilization Fund and a $300 million decrease in estimated oil and gas revenue.

Speaker of the House Charles McCall listens Monday to the proceedings during the third special session of the 59th Oklahoma Legislature.

Treat said the Senate still believed the governor's call was a waste of taxpayer resources. He said the Senate didn't anticipate coming back into session this week, although he noted that the Senate recessed instead of adjourning the special session because it would be a good idea to keep the session open if an agreement on tax cuts was reached.

With the Second Session of the 59th Oklahoma Legislature set to begin next Monday, few lawmakers are expecting any substantive legislation from the special session. The regular legislative session will run until 5 p.m. May 31.

