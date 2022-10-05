No active shooters at Richland County high school, other SC schools, authorities say

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said there was no active shooter on the campus of Blythewood High School after receiving reports of gunfire Wednesday morning.

Deputies ruled out the presence of an active shooter after responding to reports from an unknown caller that a gunshot was fired at the Richland 2 high school.

The Blythewood High campus on Wilson Boulevard was placed on lockdown while law enforcement searched the building, and the sheriff’s department determined the call was one of at least three hoax calls made to South Carolina schools Wednesday morning, Richland 2 spokeswoman Ishmael Tate said in a news release.

“There is no evidence of any gunfire or injuries at the school,” Tate said.

Law enforcement responds to reports of gunfire at Blythewood High School.

The sheriff’s department asked people to avoid the area, which was congested after the law enforcement officer response.

Parents of Blythewood High students will be able to unite with their children about a mile away from campus at the nearby IGA supermarket on Blythewood Road, the sheriff’s department said.

A similar incident also happened Wednesday at Burke High School in Charleston.

Charleston police said officers responded to report of an active shooter at Burke High, but that incident was confirmed to be a hoax. No one was injured in the incident in the Lowcountry.

At about the same time as the incidents at Blythewood and Burke, there was another report of shots fired at Beaufort High School, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries have been reported in that incident.

The Bluffton Police Department said officials also received reports from several other jurisdictions of “similar threats” in Greenville and Myrtle Beach, the Island Packet reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.