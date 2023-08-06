Shots fired outside of Gwinnett County mall due to disturbance between parties, police say
The Gwinnett County Police Department has determined the cause of a disturbance near Sugarloaf Mills mall Saturday evening.
Channel 2 Action News received multiple calls regarding an active shooter at or near the mall, however, Gwinnett Police told us there was no threat.
Officials believe the disturbance was due to an isolated incident between multiple parties, the department said.
One individual fired a shot, but no one was struck by gunfire, GCPD officials said. One of the involved parties remained on-scene and met with detectives.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers with tips at 404-577-8477.
