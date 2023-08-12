'No active threat' at Western Hills Plaza, activities can resume, city says

Police responded to an emergency at TJ Maxx at the Western Hills Plaza on Glenway Avenue on Saturday but there is no active threat to the community, according to the City of Cincinnati.

"Normal activities can resume," the City of Cincinnati posted on X, formerly Twitter at 1 p.m.

Police said Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge would provide an update on the incident after 1:30 p.m.

The SWAT Team and police were called to the mall which was shut down for a while after noon, according to media reports.

Officers are still investigating.

This report will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Western Hills Plaza shooting: 'No active threat,' city says