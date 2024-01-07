No additional accumulation in central Indiana overnight. When to expect next snow chances

Central Indiana didn’t see much or any snowfall last night after seeing the first snow fall of 2024 come in late Friday evening.

According to a snowfall analysis of the last 24 hours from the National Weather Service, only parts of northern and eastern Indiana saw snowfall that was around 1 inch.

The weather forecast for Sunday for Indianapolis shows a 30% chance of snow, mostly before noon, with a high of 36 degrees with gusts high as 21 mph.

The next storm system to watch for may come through the Indianapolis area Monday night and stay through Wednesday, the National Weather Service of Indianapolis said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Light snow will come to an end by midday today. Next system to watch will move in late Monday and continue into Wednesday. Rain is expected most of the time but snow will be possible at the beginning and end of the precipitation. #INwx pic.twitter.com/7kYJMafpCl — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) January 7, 2024

Rain is expected to be what most of the area sees but snow could be possible at the beginning and end of the precipitation.

The precipitation could have potential impacts on roads and create hazardous driving conditions from snow or wet roads freezing.

