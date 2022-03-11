No alcohol or drugs in Daniel Turcios’ body when shot by Raleigh police, autopsy says

Daniel Turcios, the 43-year-old man shot and killed by a Raleigh police officer off Interstate 440 in January, did not have any alcohol or drugs in his system at the time of his death, according to an autopsy report released Friday.

The autopsy appears to confirm the account of Turcios’ wife and advocates, who pushed back against suggestions that Turcios was intoxicated at the time of the wreck he and his family were involved in on I-440.

“Toxicological testing detected only caffeine and nicotine; no alcohol, drugs of abuse, or medications (base screen) were detected,” the autopsy states.

Turcios’s cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, the autopsy states. He was shot five times, it states.