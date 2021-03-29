No amount of rock music can cover it up. DeSantis dodged the unemployment question, again | Editorial

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
the Miami Herald Editorial Board
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Monday news conference had all the elements of a Florida spectacle: a live rock band playing “With a Little Help from My Friends” (the dive bar cover of Joe Cocker’s version), a maskless group of people and a grouchy governor who doesn’t like tough questions intruding on his chosen narrative.

The event at the Capitol in Tallahassee was supposed to showcase DeSantis’ signing of a bill to protect businesses from coronavirus-related lawsuits. The band was there, DeSantis said, to remind us of what we’re missing when businesses are afraid of the liability of hosting such events. What better way to demonstrate that than by gathering a handful of Republicans without masks and broadcasting it on social media? (Though most of them were lawmakers, who have to get tested periodically, it sends the wrong message).

But it was all just a sideshow, a distraction. COVID numbers are rising again in the nation’s third most populous state. Mentioning that would’ve struck a sour note indeed.

And so during the press conference, when Herald Tallahassee Bureau Chief Mary Ellen Klas asked the governor why he didn’t waive unemployment benefit requirements, as states like Texas did, during the pandemic, the governor dodged the question. That inaction resulted in pregnant women, people with COVID and people caring for children at home to be denied benefits, according to a story by the Herald/Tampa Bay Times Tallahassee Bureau that showed that the state’s strict anti-fraud measures prevented legitimate applicants from receiving payments.

“I don’t trust the premise of the question... I would like to see some validity to what they’re saying before I indulge the premise, because I don’t think that the premise is something I’m going to accept at face value,” DeSantis answered.

Is he challenging the premise that he didn’t waive the requirements or that deserving people were denied benefits? We don’t know because he ordered the press corps to move on to the next question.

Klas’ question was based on information from DeSantis’ own administration, including applicant rejection letters, training documents, interviews with call-center employees and lawmakers.

Pregnant women being denied benefits — and reporters doing their job — don’t mesh well with DeSantis’ self-congratulatory, “we-beat-COVID” tour of the past few weeks. When confronted with inconvenient information, DeSantis’ MO has been to question its accuracy or go on the attack. A few weeks ago, he threatened to take vaccines away from communities that have concerns about his vaccination pop-ups, some of which benefited rich, white communities.

But DeSantis’ temper tantrums matter less to us than getting an honest answer from the governor. He might have had legitimate reasons not to waive those requirements. Or he knows something the Herald’s reporting has yet to unveil.

Whatever that is, just answer the question, governor. It’s your job.

Recommended Stories

  • DeSantis signs bill expanding coronavirus liability protections for businesses

    TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the first major legislative response to the coronavirus pandemic into law Monday. Backed by the Florida Chamber of Commerce and other business groups, the measure would make it harder to sue health care providers, governments and other businesses in COVID-19 related lawsuits. Proponents of the legislation say it’s necessary to help businesses reopen with ...

  • Gov. DeSantis surprises teen who wrote letter praising FL vaccine rollout

    Governor Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., surprises a New Hampshire teen on 'Fox & Friends,' after the seventh-grader sent a letter thanking the governor for getting his grandparents vaccinated.

  • Former aide to Vice President Kamala Harris heads to K Street

    A former top policy aide to Kamala Harris is moving to K Street, where she'll advise a prominent law and lobbying firm's clients on economic and tax policy, Axios has learned.Why it matters: Yasmin Rigney Nelson was a senior policy advisor in Harris' Senate office. Her new role as a senior principal at the firm Bracewell makes her the most senior ex-staffer for the new vice president to move into Washington's influence industry since Harris was sworn in in January.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Nelson previously served on the Senate Finance Committee, and on the staffs of Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.).Nelson also was president of the Senate Black Legislative Staff Caucus, a professional and social networking organization for Black Senate staffers.What they're saying: “Our clients will benefit greatly from Yasmin’s experience on Capitol Hill, her work on major policy issues and her guidance on racial equity and diversity issues,” Bracewell managing partner Gregory Bopp said in a statement.Nelson will join the Bracewell's Policy Resolution Group, which melds the firm's government affairs, public relations and legal representation services.The big picture: Harris is already taking on significant segments of the administration's policy portfolio, making the services of those who know how she works — and who know her personally — particularly valuable.As of the fourth quarter of 2020, Bracewell represented 66 federal lobbying clients in a broad portfolio that will guarantee extensive intersection with administration policymaking.The firm has already been tracking Biden policies in areas including energy, infrastructure, finance, trade and agriculture.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Judy Chu and Georgia members of Congress co-sponsor resolution denouncing anti-Asian hate

    32 U.S. senators and 101 U.S. representatives have co-sponsored a resolution to condemn anti-Asian hate after shootings in Atlanta killed eight victims, including six Asian women.Why it matters: The push comes amid a yearlong spike in hate and violence against Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities. Congressional leaders introduced the resolution, whose co-sponsors are all Democrats, last week. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe resolution "condemns the recent shootings in Atlanta, reaffirming Congress’s commitment to combat hate against the AAPI community," according to a press release distributed Monday.It also condemns "the heinous and inexcusable acts of gun violence" that led to the shootings.The resolution is led by Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.), chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, and members of Congress from Georgia: Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), Reps. Carolyn Bourdeaux (D), Nikema Williams (D) and Lucy McBath (D).Between the lines: The GOP will face considerable pressure to back the resolution, considering 164 House Republicans opposed a similar measure introduced by Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) last year.GOP freshman Reps. Young Kim (R-Calif.) and Michelle Steel (R-Calif.), both of whom are Asian American women, have been outspoken about anti-Asian racism and former President Trump's "China virus" rhetoric.What they're saying: "We must stand against AAPI hate and violence, full stop," Warnock said in a statement. "Let me be clear: hate, including hate that hurts and kills members of the Asian-American community, has no place in Georgia—or anywhere in our country.""This was a hate crime, plain and simple," Chu added. "But this violence has long predated the murders in Georgia ... That is why it is so important that all leaders speak out to reject bigotry and violence."Go deeper: Atlanta spa killings stir even more fear among Asian AmericansMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Judge throws out terrorism threat charge for 3 accused in Whitmer kidnapping plot

    A Michigan judge ruled Monday that three men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) will stand trial for gang membership, felony firearm and providing material support to terrorism, but dismissed charges of threat of terrorism, the Detroit News reports. Why it matters: Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico are three of the seven men accused of having ties to the Wolverine Watchmen, a militia group charged in the plot. Whitmer wasn't the only governor they allegedly planned to target, the FBI has said.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "There has to be some form of intent here to incite mayhem," said Judge Michael Klaeren of the 12th District Court, per Detroit News.The threat charge was dismissed because the group communicated on encrypted platforms, which is "in many respects no different than thinking the thought to yourself," Klaern said.The big picture: According to Klaeren, the group had a "multi-tiered vetting process, secret means of communication, required training and exclusive membership.""They started a very big snowball that wasn't going to stop," Klaeren said. Though the plot didn't materialize, "even something stupid can be a plan," he added.Klaeren called the three men "erratic" and said he has reason to believe a successful kidnapping would "result in injury or death or the commission of other violent crimes."Go deeper ... DHS chief: Domestic extremism is "single greatest terrorism-related threat" in the U.S.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Trump calls Birx "a proven liar" and says Fauci "flip-flops" after CNN interview

    Former President Trump unleashed on his former White House coronavirus task force members Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx Monday, a day after they opened up to CNN on the pressures of working in his administration.What he's saying: In a lengthy statement, Trump made a series baseless claims against the respected career scientists — accusing them of being "self-promoters trying to reinvent history to cover for their bad instincts and faulty recommendations, which I fortunately almost always overturned."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Dr. Birx is a proven liar with very little credibility left," he said of his White House coronavirus response coordinator."Many of her recommendations were viewed as 'pseudo-science' and Dr. Fauci would also talk negatively about her and, in fact, would ask not to be in the same room with her. "He also made inaccurate claims about lockdowns and states that "followed her lead."Trump called Fauci the "king of 'flip-flops," saying he moved the goalposts "to make himself look as good as possible," commenting that the NIAID director said "we didn't need to wear masks, then a few months later he said we needed to wear masks, and now, two or three of them." He also took a dig at Fauci for his first pitch at the Washington Nationals game last year, saying he "couldn't throw a baseball even close to home plate."For the record: Birx has never been accused of "pseudo-science," but another Trump administration coronavirus task force member has — radiologist Scott Atlas, for reportedly peddling an unfounded "herd immunity" theory.Birx also was famously captured squirming in her chair as Trump during a White House task force briefing when he falsely claimed that disinfectants may be used to treat COVID-19. He later said he was being sarcastic.Fauci has previously addressed the issue of wearing masks, noting that "very early on in the pandemic" health officials did not recommend wearing face coverings amid concerns about shortages in hospitals. But it "became clear" that cloth masks also worked, so that alleviated those concerns, he told ABC.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • First they killed cereal and marriage. Now, millennials are ready to take Washington.

    The much-maligned generation is aging into the ruling class, forged by near-constant crises and institutional failures — plus a side of avocado toast.

  • The Biden administration is developing a national coronavirus 'vaccine-passport' program for Americans

    Under the plans, Americans could have to show a "vaccine passport" to enter some sports arenas, music venues, or restaurants.

  • Candace Owens: Democrats think Blacks are 'neanderthals' with 'racist' Voter ID claims

    'Candance' host tells 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' Democrats using minorities as 'pawns' in political game

  • Arkansas becomes first state to pass bill prohibiting doctors from providing gender-affirming medical care to trans youth

    The state Senate voted 28-7 in favor of the bill Monday; the state House previously passed a version. It now goes to the governor for signature.

  • DeSantis denounces vaccine ‘passport.’ Heat plans special seats for fans who have one.

    Pointing to privacy concerns, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday he will issue emergency rules this week that prevent businesses from requiring customers to show proof of vaccinations through COVID-19 “passports” and will ask the Legislature to pass a permanent ban.

  • Chuck Schumer floats 'magical parliamentary trick' to give Democrats more 51-vote victories

    A few key Senate Democrats don't appear willing to end the legislative filibuster, leaving most of President Biden's legislative priorities at the far edge of probability. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) thinks he may have found "a magical parliamentary trick" to get Democrats at least one more legislative win in the 50-50 Senate, Politico reports. It involves budget reconciliation and an obscure section of the 1974 Congressional Budget Act. "If you know one thing about the arcane subject of budget reconciliation, it's that it can be used to pass legislation through the Senate with just 51 votes," and "if you know two things, it's the simple majority rule and that reconciliation can be used only once every fiscal year," Politico explains. Democrats passed their $1.9 trillion stimulus package through the unused fiscal 2021 budget, meaning they can use reconciliation one more time this year, with the 2022 budget. But if the Senate parliamentarian agrees with Schumer's interpretation of Section 304 of the 1974 budget law, Democrats can amend last year's budget to pass more legislation through reconciliation. "It's not clear how many additional reconciliation opportunities this theory would open up," Axios reports, but it would add at least one more shot at sidestepping the filibuster this year alone. "No final decision has been made on the legislative strategy," a Schumer aide told Axios. "Schumer wants to maximize his options to allow Senate Democrats multiple pathways to advance President Biden's Build Back Better agenda." If Democrats do pursue the Section 304 strategy, "the Senate parliamentarian will once again be the most powerful person in Washington," Politico reports. "It goes without saying that this is a bizarre way to govern. Nobody would design a system like this, where to pass even popular legislation senators seek to game a rickety budgeting process and the most important Hill staffers are now the experts on these arcane rules devised in 1974 for the purpose of deficit reduction." You can read the relevant portion of Section 304 at Politico. More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.Alaska state official announces run for Murkowski's seat, hires Trump campaign alums

  • Over 400 groups urge Joe Biden to include paid leave in infrastructure bill

    Over 400 organizations are calling on President Biden to include paid family leave in the sprawling infrastructure package he'll begin to unveil this week. Why it matters: The paid-leave provisions for coronavirus patients and caregivers enacted during the pandemic expired last year, and advocacy groups and members of Congress want to make similar federal allowances permanent. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Biden campaigned on ensuring 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave through a national program.Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated last month the president is open to enacting such a policy. Driving the news: The organizations, which include the NAACP, AFL-CIO and the Episcopal Church and are led by Paid Leave for All, are placing a full-page ad in the Washington Post on Tuesday."Paid leave is one of the voters’ top recovery priorities and key to a race and gender equitable economy," the ad says. "We need it now and we need it permanently." President Biden will provide details, including funding mechanisms, when he unveils the first part of his infrastructure proposal during a speech in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.The Post reported the total package could include as much as $4 trillion in new spending. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told Fox News on Sunday the president intends to split the package into two separate bills. He'll initially prioritize physical infrastructure such as roads and bridges before announcing a component focused on child and health care. It's likely that a paid-leave provision would be included in that component.Details: Many developed countries offer national paid leave, while the United States does not, even though it's increasingly gaining bipartisan support among voters. A recent poll performed by Hart Research Associates on behalf of the Paid Leave for All campaign found roughly 67% of Republicans and 87% of Democrats favor legislation allowing workers to take up to 12 weeks of paid leave.That being said, paid family leave might not have sufficient Republican support necessary to overcome a filibuster.It's also unclear whether such a provision could pass through budget reconciliation, a process that would require only Democratic support in the split Senate. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Dems vulnerable to redistricting consider ditching House for higher office

    Some House Democrats are contemplating runs for Senate and governor, thanks to a delay in census data and GOP control of the mapmaking process that could leave them without districts in which to run.

  • Michigan must tell Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients that it was developed using stem cells

    Law passed by Republicans in control of state legislature prompts Democrats to accuse them of politicizing public health effortCoronavirus – live news The language requiring the notification is contained in a state bill dealing with the allocation of funds from the $1.9tn economic relief package signed into law by Joe Biden earlier this month. Photograph: Carlos Osorio/AP Residents of Michigan receiving the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine must be told it was developed using a stem cell line originating from an aborted human fetus, according to a state law passed by Republicans. The requirement only applies to vaccinations funded by the federal coronavirus relief package, prompting accusations from Michigan Democrats that Republicans in control of the state legislature are politicizing the public health effort. In remarks reported by the Detroit Free Press on Monday, Erika Geiss, a Democratic state senator, told lawmakers: “The pandemic was never supposed to be political. “It’s disappointing but not surprising that you’re putting politics into this process in order to scare people from getting this extremely safe vaccine.” The language requiring the notification is contained in a state bill dealing with the allocation of funds from the $1.9tn economic relief package signed into law by Joe Biden earlier this month. Each state legislature is responsible for allocating such funds. In Michigan, while Republicans and Democrats became embroiled in wrangles over moves that would have weakened the power of the Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, which she ultimately vetoed, the “informed consent” provision slipped through almost unnoticed. According to the Free Press, the bill states that anyone who receives a vaccine paid for through $110m appropriated in the relief legislation “shall be provided with information or informed if and in what manner the development of the vaccine utilized aborted fetal tissue or human embryonic stem cell derivation lines”. The bill does not specify how the information will be transmitted to recipients, or who will be responsible for doing so. The state health department has updated its vaccine information website to clarify the process that Johnson & Johnson used. “The Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine has been produced by growing the virus in fetal cells during vaccine development and manufacturing (using the PER.C6 line),” the website states. “Even though fetal cells are used to grow the vaccine virus, vaccines do not contain these cells or pieces of DNA. The mRNA vaccines (those by Pfizer and Moderna) did not use a fetal cell line to produce or manufacture the vaccine.” According to information from the Philadelphia children’s hospital, Johnson & Johnson used a retinal cell line, PER.C6, developed from a fetus electively aborted in 1985, in the development of its vaccine. The company won emergency use approval from the US government last month. Catholic leaders and anti-abortion groups have raised obections to the use of fetal cells, a process common in vaccine development since the 1960s, including for chickenpox, rubella, hepatitis A and rabies. Earlier this month the Michigan Catholic Conference said use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was “morally problematic”. Michigan’s vaccine database was reporting on Monday that 3.9 million residents had received shots, of which fewer than 75,000 were Johnson & Johnson. Vaccine “denialism” has become popular among rightwing conspiracy theorists in recent weeks, gaining traction as QAnon and other extremist groups lost hope that Donald Trump’s election defeat would be overturned.

  • Psaki: Biden Admin ‘Absolutely Committed’ to Allowing Reporters into Border Facilities

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday that reporters would soon be granted access to Border Patrol facilities sheltering unaccompanied minors. Psaki’s comment came in response to questions from Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday over the administration’s lack of transparency around the facilities, which are required, by law, to transfer children to HHS shelters in under 72 hours. In recent weeks, as the number of unaccompanied minors in Border Protection and Health and Human Services custody has swelled to more than 18,000, some children have been held in the processing centers for as long as ten days. Psaki said that the Biden administration was “absolutely committed” to allowing reporters and cameras into the facilities. “We want to provide access into the Border Patrol facilities,” Psaki said. “We are mindful that we are in the middle of the pandemic, we want to keep the kids safe, we want to keep the staff safe.” Wallace accused the White House of being “less transparent than the Trump administration” regarding media access at the facilities, to which Psaki responded that the administration is “committed to allowing cameras into Border Patrol facilities.” However, Senator Mike Braun (R., Ind.) on Saturday said a Biden official asked a group of Republican senators who visited the southern border to delete photos they had taken of the overcrowded conditions at a migrant processing and holding center they toured one day earlier in Donna, Texas. “There was one of Biden’s representatives. I felt sorry for the lady because she actually talked to me about deleting a picture, but by the time she got to me, all those other pictures were taken, and that shows you the hypocrisy,” Braun told the Washington Examiner. Photos showed children sleeping on the ground on mats and migrants crowded into enclosed pods. In response to a question about the growing number of minors in Border Patrol and HHS custody, Psaki noted that the Biden administration’s “objective is to take a different approach than the last administration.” She said that the Trump administration returned a number of young children back to unsafe situations. “What we’re really talking about is children, and we’re handling that in the most humane…way,” Psaki said. “It does not mean they get to stay in the United States, it means their cases are adjudicated.” Psaki’s comments come one week after Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas underscored the Biden administration’s messaging to migrants that the southern border is closed, though he noted that it would not expel “vulnerable children.” “Our message has been straightforward and simple and it’s true: The border is closed,” Mayorkas said. “We are expelling families, we are expelling single adults and we’ve made a decision that we will not expel young vulnerable children.”

  • U.S. lawmakers urge USPS board to halt delivery vehicle contract

    Thirteen U.S. House Democratic lawmakers on Monday urged the U.S. Postal Service's governing board to halt implementation of a contract that could be worth $6 billion to build up to 165,000 next-generation delivery vehicles. In February, the USPS awarded a contract to Oshkosh Corp to build a mix of gasoline-powered and electric vehicles instead of choosing Workhorse Group Inc to build an all-electric fleet. The lawmakers, including Representative Gerald Connolly, who chairs a subcommittee that oversees USPS, Jared Huffman, Tim Ryan, Debbie Dingell and others, also suggested the decision was in defiance of an executive order issued by President Joe Biden to electrify the federal government's vehicle fleet.

  • Covid-19: CDC head warns of 'impending doom' in US

    Cases and deaths are rising as US officials warned the struggle to end the pandemic is not over.

  • There's zero chance Joe Biden will run in 2024. Why didn't he dodge the question?

    Biden's age has already created enormous pressure on Kamala Harris. Giving her the impossible task of fixing immigration is not likely to help her.

  • 2 grand juries are reportedly investigating Trump in Georgia

    Subpoenas are coming. There are now not one, but two grand juries underway in Fulton County, Georgia, where District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating former President Donald Trump for allegedly interfering with and pressuring state election officials as they recounted votes from the 2020 presidential election, The Daily Beast reports. The jurors in the secret proceedings are reportedly expected to issue subpoenas demanding documents and recordings related to the investigation. "I suspect that's in the very near future," Willis told The Daily Beast. Willis does not have an easy task ahead of her. For starters, The Daily Beast notes it's rare for a regional prosecutor to target a former president (although, Trump may be the exception to the rule). But the public integrity unit leading the investigation is also still being assembled after earlier iterations of the unit struggled to achieve success in previous non-Trump-related cases. That said, they do have "a trove of evidence" against Trump, The Daily Beast writes, including phone call recordings already published by The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. Read more about the investigation and the checkered history of Fulton County's public integrity unit at The Daily Beast. More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.Alaska state official announces run for Murkowski's seat, hires Trump campaign alums