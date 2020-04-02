No, Andrew Cuomo Isn’t the Hero We Need

Eighty-seven percent of New Yorkers approve of how Andrew Cuomo is handling the coronavirus pandemic, while less than half of that number—41 percent— think Trump is doing a good job, according to a new Siena poll. But the fact that $280 “Cuomo for President” cashmere sweaters are flying off the shelves tells us everything we need to know about who this man harms and who has blinders on.

It’s understandable that New Yorkers are feeling stressed and anxious and under attack, here in what very much feels like the eye of the storm. The persistent failures of our president create repeated opportunities for clear-eyed leadership to step in, and Cuomo has pushed back successfully in important ways, most recently against the bizarre proposal to quarantine individual states.

Cuomo Says Coronavirus Is ‘More Dangerous’ Than We Thought as N.Y. Cases Jump Overnight

But it’s been wild, as a New Yorker, to watch the internet and the cable news media elevate Andrew Cuomo to the level of a presidential candidate, or even our shadow president, when we are still at the beginning of a crisis that is assuredly only going to get worse.

I wish I was exaggerating. Forget about the spate of essays from writers developing crushes on the governor and the constant appearances on cable news, and look at #CuomoforPresident trending on Twitter, thanks in part to people in Michigan and Pennsylvania who have no experience of his pattern of making promises he doesn’t deliver on.

It also ignores the reality of the situation in New York, now the epicenter of the pandemic in America, which as of Thursday has the most cases of the coronavirus in the world. That is in part because Cuomo, along with his frenemy, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, did not act sooner and is still not doing enough of the difficult and less attention-grabbing work of governing.

I will grant that Cuomo is doing a bang-up job of playing the part of a cool head in a crisis, of acting the hero. I’m also not surprised. The governor’s Flickr account has hundreds of pages of photos of him wearing windbreakers in various action shots, and it can be compelling if you don’t have the full picture of his leadership.

‘This Is a War’: Cuomo Pleads for Help From Doctors Across U.S. as Coronavirus Death Toll Surges

I was a cub reporter when Hurricane Sandy hit New York City, and there was never any shortage of government-provided photos of Cuomo in flooded subway tunnels, on roads with downed trees, and so on. Just a couple of months ago, the man made his driver pull over so he could interfere in a car wreck, precisely what police and emergency workers advise passers-by not to do. And of course, his staff was ready to document the heroism, and national news outlets took the stunt and ran with it, giving him the national attention he clearly wanted.

He’s been play-acting this role forever—truly, since he set his sights on the governor’s mansion. A mere seven months after the Twin Towers fell in New York City, killing thousands and sickening thousands more, Andrew Cuomo, while making his first (and failed) run for governor, attempted to capitalize on the event on the campaign trail, declaring that Republican Gov. George Pataki, who'd ousted Mario Cuomo, had only “held the leader’s coat,” the leader being Rudy Giuliani.

We now know how poor of a leader Rudy Giuliani was, and can see clearly the effects of the overhyping he received; the former mayor remains on our political scene, being largely incoherent when he’s not being outright harmful.

There are still people who claim Giuliani wasn’t as damaging of a mayor as he was, solely because of his reputation around 9/11, a toxic attachment that seems fueled by the same anxious desire for a savior that is compelling some to anoint as hero of the moment a governor who has not had time to prove his leadership in this crisis, and has failed to do so in the day-to-day of governing a massive state.

While people fawn over Cuomo’s cable news appearances-as-leadership, New York City schools don’t know if they’ll lose state funding due to mandatory closures—and they can’t get a clear answer, because when they try to follow up with his office about comments he makes on CNN, they get no response.