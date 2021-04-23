This no-annual-fee card is made for groceries and retail therapy

Reach for the Blue Cash Everyday when shopping during weekly errands.

If you’re looking for a card that rewards you for food, gas, and the occasional shopping trip, the no-annual-fee Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express could be the right one for the job.

The Blue Cash Everyday Card offers cardholders 3% cash back for groceries (up to $6,000 per year in purchases), 2% cash back at U.S. gas stations and select U.S. department stores, and 1% cash back on everything else. In addition, cardholders get American Express member perks, such as car rental insurance and fraud protection.

New cardholders get 0% APR for 15 months on new purchases and earn $200 in bonus cash back after spending $1,000 within three months of signing. If you’re wondering whether the Blue Cash Everyday Card is worth adding to your wallet, here’s a rundown on the details. (See rates and fees.)

Interest rates and fees on the Blue Cash Everyday Card can change. However, at the time of publishing, these are the terms and conditions.

Annual fee: None

APR: 13.99% to 23.99%

Cash back: 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets ($6,000 annual cap and excludes warehouses, superstores, and specialty markets), 2% at U.S. gas stations and select U.S. department stores, and 1% on everything else

Intro offer: 0% APR on new purchases for the first 15 months, and $200 in bonus cash back if you spend $1,000 in purchases within the first three months

Foreign transaction fee: 2.7%

Who should get the Blue Cash Everyday Card?

This AmEx card is best for food shoppers and commuters who want to earn cash back on groceries and gas without paying an annual fee. It could also be a good choice for people who plan to revamp a wardrobe, purchase lawn furniture, or make any other major department store purchase in the near future since it gives an unlimited 2% cash back at select stores.

Shoppers on the hunt for a card with sign-on bonuses could also find that the Blue Cash Everyday has a lot to offer. New cardholders don’t have to pay interest on new purchases for the first 15 months, and the $200 cash back bonus—rewarded if you spend $1,000 within the first three months—can help offset the cost of your first few shopping trips. See rates and fees.

What points do you earn with the Blue Cash Everyday Card?

Blue Cash Everyday cardholders earn 3% on up to $6,000 per year in purchases at U.S. supermarkets.

The Blue Cash Everyday Card gives you 3% cash back on the first $6,000 you spend on groceries each year. Shoppers who spend around $100 on the weekly errand should fit comfortably under the limit. If you hit the $6,000 annual cap in the category, the rest of your grocery purchases earn 1% cash back until the next year.

However, this category excludes superstores, warehouses, and specialty stores, such as Walmart, Amazon, or fish markets. Those who regularly spend their money at those big-box retailers may want to consider another one of our other best credit cards for groceries, like the Capital One Walmart Rewards Card.

Cardholders also get an unlimited 2% cash back at U.S. gas stations and more than a dozen U.S. department stores, such as Macy's, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Cash back is earned in Blue Cash Rewards Dollars, which you can redeem for statement credit or other offers promoted by American Express.

What perks do you get with the Blue Cash Everyday Card?

The Blue Cash Everyday Card comes with the following perks:

Pre-qualify without a credit check: American Express lets you pre-qualify for a new account, including the Blue Cash Everyday Card, without affecting your credit. Keep in mind, for your official application, the issuer may pull your credit score, which could temporarily knock it.



Free credit score: American Express offers weekly credit score updates at no cost so that you can keep tabs on the figure.



Car rental loss and damage insurance: Your rental car may be covered from theft or damage if you use your American Express card to pay at the rental center.



Global Assist® Hotline: You get access to the 24/7 assistance line for medical, legal, and financial assistance when you travel at least 100 miles from your house.



Fraud protection: Cardholders may not be held liable for fraudulent account charges.



Online account management: American Express offers an online dashboard that includes transaction history and year-end expense reporting.

How does the Blue Cash Everyday Card compare to other cards?

This rewards offer is comparable to a few other no-annual-fee cards with grocery and gas points on the market. Whether the Blue Cash Everyday or another card will suit you better depends on where you spend the bulk of your money. Other no-annual-fee credit cards to consider are the Bank of America® Cash Back Rewards Credit Card and the PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature® Card.

The Bank of America Cash Back Rewards Credit Card offers 3% on a bonus category of your choosing, which gives you more options. While it does not include grocery shopping, the 3% categories span online shopping, dining, travel, drugstores, or home improvement and furnishings. You also get 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and 1% on everything else.

The no-annual-fee PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature Card offers 5x points per dollar on gas, 3x points per dollar on groceries, and 1x on all other purchases.

Lastly, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is worth mentioning here since it’s the “big brother” to the Blue Cash Everyday. While the Blue Cash Preferred has an annual fee of $95, it’s waived the first year at the time of publishing. (See rates and fees). You also get a higher 6% cash back on groceries (up to $6,000 per year), plus 6% on U.S. streaming services, 3% on gas and transit, and 1% on everything else.

If you spend enough on groceries, commuting, and streaming to cover the fee with rewards, the higher cash back percentage of the Blue Cash Preferred could make it a better value.

What drawbacks does the Blue Cash Everyday Card have?

You generally need good credit or better to qualify for a cash back rewards card, which could be a drawback if you have less-than-perfect credit. The good news is that American Express has a pre-qualification form you can fill out to see if you’re eligible for offers, and this initial step doesn’t impact your credit. In the meantime, there are a few things you can do to improve your credit score, with and without a credit card.

Another potential drawback: You only earn 1% outside of shopping at gas stations, grocery stores, and department stores. A flat-rate or revolving category card could offer some more flexibility if you spend across many categories.

For example, the Citi Double Cash card gives you a flat 2% cash back on everything (1% when you make a purchase, and 1% when you pay it off). There's also the Discover it, which has revolving shopping categories that may include gas stations, grocery stores, warehouses, Amazon, and Walmart. You earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 spent each quarter in the revolving category, and Discover will match your cash back earned the first year.

How does the Blue Cash Everyday Card rank in our reviews?

We think the no-annual-fee Blue Cash Everyday Card is one of the best credit cards for groceries.

The Blue Cash Everyday is one of our top recommendations for a no-annual-fee cash-back card. That’s because it has several introductory offers, the card is easy to manage, and it comes with American Express benefits.

The Blue Cash Everyday also makes our list of best cards for groceries since you have the potential to earn $180 without paying an annual fee. You can even consider this card for major purchases, such as sports tickets, because it offers 0% APR for 15 months on new purchases, giving you more than a year to pay off the balance interest-free. See rates and fees.

So, should you open a Blue Cash Everyday Card?

The Blue Cash Everyday Card is a no-annual-fee card that rewards you for everyday household shopping. If you’re already shopping in these categories and prefer not to commit to an annual fee, the Blue Cash Everyday Card may be the right one for you.

