No answers, no justice

Aug. 20—Monday, Aug. 22, it will have been 730 days, two whole years, since LaVance and Gerald Wooten last saw their son, Tyress Gipson.

A star on the football field, Gipson graduated from Jacksonville High School in June 2020 and turned 18 on July 1, 2020. Family and friends describe him as a fun, loving young man with a smile that lights up any space. Gipson loves sports and is also said to be one who is always clowning around and making people laugh. He had a dream of being an entrepreneur.

"It literally feels like it's been five-million years since I last saw my son," LaVance said. "I want to know where my son is. I don't want anybody hurt. I'm not in this for payback. I'm in this for justice for my kid. I'm not trying to drag anybody down who isn't involved. Where is my son? That's what I want to know, and somebody knows."

According to the Wootens, on Aug. 22, 2020, Gipson left the home that he shared with his mother, stepfather and sisters, one of whom is his twin, to hang out with some friends and possibly go to to a party.

At around 9:20 p.m., LaVance, who had been in the bed sleeping, got up to use the restroom and Gipson was getting ready to go out, telling her "don't lock the door," because he'd be back later.

Gerald was playing video games and Gipson stopped to play with him before going out.

None of Gipson's friends saw him that night and he never went back home. When Gipson didn't come home by the next day they immediately reported him missing and began searching for him. Two years later, Gipson has not been found or heard from.

His family now know Gipson was contacted by Breonna M. Jimenez on Snapchat in August of 2020 to hook up and she picked him up.

It is believed he was last seen at an apartment complex in Palestine.

On Aug. 27, 2020, detectives with the Jacksonville Police Department obtained arrest warrants from 369th District Court Judge Michael Davis for Derrick D. Hicks, Breonna M. Jimenez, Cameron D. Shead, all of Palestine and an unnamed juvenile on the second degree felony charge of aggravated kidnapping. Their bonds were set at $750,000 each.

Shead was indicted by a Cherokee County Grand Jury in December 2020 for capital murder. That case was set to be tried in July but was moved to January 2023.

The trial for Jimenez is set for September.

His mother has a message for those who have negative things to say about Tyress Gibson.

"I know who my son is," LaVance said. You're not going to paint this picture to me of who my son is, being this bad person, because I will be the first to say, he didn't do everything he was suppose to, neither do you. Never once have I said my son was perfect. A man told a young lady wearing a Tyress shirt that my son 'deserved whatever happened to him.' And I said, 'Are you serious?' I said, 'You know what, watch your mouth, because what I'm going through could quickly be yours.' I said, 'If you really don't know the whole story about something and your are just going off what the streets are telling you, then you really don't have anything to say.' That should never even cross a human being's mind that a kid deserves something like this. That's what he was, a kid. He just turned 18. He had just graduated high school."

In the time that he's been gone, the family has continued to search for him and hold events in the name of Justice for Tyress, including motorcycle rides. They also host family fun events in Buckner Park every other Sunday. The family continues to put out fliers and try to help run down every lead they come across. Law enforcement has searched several properties and bodies of water looking for Gipson.

"As far as we know, our detective is still working diligently on it," LaVance said. "I absolutely love him. I've known him a long time and he's working hard for us."

The family asks that if you have any information, not to contact them, but to contact the Jacksonville Police Department.

Agencies helping search for Gipson include the Jacksonville Police Department, the Palestine Police Department, Anderson County Sheriff's Department, the U.S. Marshal's Service and the Texas Rangers.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 903-586-2549.