No, Apple Didn't Lose $9 Billion by Repurchasing Shares

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has bought back a truly staggering amount of stock so far in 2018 following the passage of tax reform a year ago. Through the first three quarters of 2018, the company had repurchased $62.9 billion in stock, and will likely end up buying back over $80 billion in 2018 after everything is said and done.

Markets have been in complete disarray over the past three months, with volatility skyrocketing and stocks getting relentlessly hammered nearly every day. Apple shares have lost about a third of their value after peaking in early October, and the stock is now down about 7% year to date. That's led to The Wall Street Journal (subscription required) arguing that Apple has now lost $9 billion by repurchasing all those shares. But that's not exactly true.

Chart showing Apple share repurchases over time, beginning in Q4 2015 More

Data source: SEC filings. Chart by author.

Apple isn't trading its own stock

It is true that the value of all the shares that Apple has repurchased has theoretically declined by $9 billion. It's also true that companies generally aren't good at timing the market, but timing the market isn't and shouldn't be their priority. Sure, Apple could have bought back a much greater number of shares with the same amount of money, but it's also hard to argue that Apple overpaid for its stock, as Apple has long traded at a discount to the S&P 500.

Apple's P/E peaked in early October at around 23.7 times earnings, hardly expensive relative to its earnings power, even as it was valued at over $1 trillion at the time. Even now, shares are trading at 13.2 times earnings, still a discount compared to the S&P 500's 19.1 earnings multiple.

Apple Store in Chicago on Michigan Avenue More

Apple Michigan Avenue. Image source: Apple.

Here's the thing: Those shares don't exist anymore. When Apple repurchases its stock, it retires those shares, reducing its total number of shares outstanding. It's not as if Apple was buying back its stock with the intention of reselling (or reissuing through a secondary offering) those shares at a future date for a gain. The only real way you tangibly destroy shareholder value is if you repurchase shares and then resell them at a loss shortly thereafter.

If you're looking for an example of a company doing that, recall 2011, when Netflix repurchased its stock at $222, only to resell shares at $70 (pre-2015-split prices) through a secondary offering -- all within the same year. The video streamer spent $200 million to buy back 900,000 shares, then raised $200 million by selling 2.9 million shares, effectively increasing its share count and diluting investors for no particular reason.