No appointments necessary and expanded COVID vaccine hours begin Monday at Hard Rock Stadium

David J. Neal
·1 min read

Monday starts an attempt at vaccination acceleration at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, according to the changes in hours and requirements at the drive-thru site announced Sunday by FEMA Master Public Information Officer Mike Jachles.

Here are the changes.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., 7 days a week.

Vaccine used: Pfizer. And, yes, if you need to get a second dose, you can get it here.

Number of vaccine doses per day: Jachles said the hope is to give 3,000 first doses and 2,000 second doses per day.

Appointments: Not required, but there’s a preference that folks register at the FLVax website, commvax.patientportalfl.com.

Who’s eligible: Florida residents 18 and over and 16 and 17-year-olds accompanied by a parent or guardian (bring a birth certificate or legal documentation showing parent or legal guardian status).

More COVID vaccination sites opening in North Miami Beach. What you need to know

FEMA pop-ups open in Liberty City and Cutler Bay again — this time for second doses

A Hialeah walk-up COVID vaccine site goes from pop-up to open for two weeks

Recommended Stories

  • Delaware County set to open 'appointment only' vaccination drive-thru site

    A drive-thru 'appointment only' mass vaccination site is opening in Delaware County this weekend. Here's what you need to know.

  • Amazon Is Buying Dead Malls – and the Reason Why Is Fascinating

    Amazon, which has done as much as any company to bring about the demise of shopping malls in the United States, has now come full circle by buying up struggling malls and turning them into...

  • Most European city-dwellers support 2030 ban on combustion car sales, survey finds

    A majority of residents of European cities support a Europe-wide phaseout of combustion engine car sales from 2030 to reduce planet-warming emissions, a YouGov poll conducted on behalf of environmental campaigners said on Monday. Of 10,050 survey respondents, 63% said they supported the idea that after 2030, only emission-free cars should be sold in Europe. The online opinion poll surveyed people last month in 15 cities including London, Warsaw and Budapest, with an average of 29% opposing the idea of ending petrol and diesel car sales, while 8% said they did not know.

  • Sure Signs You Have Lung Cancer, Says CDC

    When Dustin Diamond died of lung cancer at age 44, it was shock—because he was so young, but also because it happened so fast. "Different people have different symptoms for lung cancer," says the CDC. "Some people have symptoms related to the lungs. Some people whose lung cancer has spread to other parts of the body (metastasized) have symptoms specific to that part of the body. Some people just have general symptoms of not feeling well. Most people with lung cancer don't have symptoms until the cancer is advanced. Lung cancer symptoms may include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise. 1 You May Have Coughing That Gets Worse or Doesn't Go Away "Anyone who has a cough with the following symptoms should see a doctor as soon as possible:blood or rust colored mucus or phlegmshortness of breathchest paininfections such as bronchitis or pneumonia that recur or do not go awayA cough that occurs with lung cancer can be either dry or wet. It can occur at any time, and it can interfere with sleep at night," reports Medical News Today. "Most people who develop lung cancer have a history of smoking. Smoking can also irritate the lungs and cause a short term cough." 2 You May Have Chest Pain You may have "chest pain that is often worse with deep breathing, coughing, or laughing," says the American Cancer Society. 3 You May Have Shortness of Breath "Dyspnea is the medical word for difficulty breathing. It's a common symptom in people who have lung cancer or have cancer that has spread to the lungs. Dyspnea happens when you have trouble moving air in and out of your lungs. You can also have dyspnea if your lungs aren't getting enough oxygen," reports the University of Rochester Medical Center. "People who have dyspnea describe it as difficulty in breathing or shortness of breath. They often compare it to feeling like they are suffocating or being smothered. In many cases, you may feel anxious or panic if you think you can't breathe. Often your anxiety and fears can make the dyspnea worse. By panicking, you can become more breathless and begin a cycle that is hard to stop." 4 You May Have Wheezing "Inflammation and narrowing of the airway in any location, from your throat out into your lungs, can result in wheezing," says the Mayo Clinic. "The most common causes of recurrent wheezing are asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which both cause narrowing and spasms (bronchospasms) in the small airways of your lungs." Lung cancer can also be a cause. 5 You May Cough Up Blood The medical term for coughing up blood "is hemoptysis, the presence of blood in the sputum (spit or phlegm) coughed up from the lungs. It is estimated that 7-10 percent of lung cancer patients present (when seen by a medical professional) with hemoptysis and approximately 20 percent experience it through the course of their illness. Lung cancers account for 23 percent of hemoptysis in the United States," according to LungCancer.net. 6 You May Feel Tired All the Time "Fatigue is the most frequently reported symptom in lung cancer patients throughout the entire course of disease, and all international guidelines recommend early screening for cancer-related fatigue (CRF) and symptoms that can affect patients' quality of life," says a study in Dove Press. "In patients with lung cancer, fatigue belongs to the symptom cluster of pain, depression, and insomnia, which are commonly observed simultaneously, but are typically treated as separate although they may have common biological mechanisms." 7 You May Have Weight Loss With No Known Cause "In patients with lung cancer and mesothelioma, weight loss is common at presentation and a frequent cause of patient concern," reports the British Journal of Cancer. "Weight loss is the result of an imbalance between energy intake and energy expenditure."RELATED: Signs You're Getting One of the "Most Deadly" Cancers 8 You May Also Have These Symptoms "Other changes that can sometimes occur with lung cancer may include repeated bouts of pneumonia and swollen or enlarged lymph nodes (glands) inside the chest in the area between the lungs," says the CDC. "These symptoms can happen with other illnesses, too. If you have some of these symptoms, talk to your doctor, who can help find the cause." And to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • The UAE has announced Nora al-Matroushi as its first female astronaut

    Assuming she takes part in a mission after her training, Nora al-Matroushi could become the first Arab woman to venture into space.

  • Exclusive: Ex-Speaker Boehner says Matt Gaetz should resign if indicted – or be expelled

    "When you're the leader, you've got a responsibility to the institution to be rid of these people," the former House speaker said of indictment.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Snobbery, pianos and other takeaways

    Even with social distancing there was plenty of humour, glamour and surprises at the virtual event.

  • NASCAR at Martinsville live updates: Martin Truex Jr. wins as caution flags fly

    The latest racing news and lap-by-lap highlights from Martinsville Speedway.

  • Remembering the lives lost to COVID-19: Dennis Brandao, 77, of Osterville, Mass.

    Dennis Brandao, 77, of Osterville, Mass., died on Jan. 26, 2021, after becoming ill with COVID-19. He’s among the more than 556,000 Americans who have succumbed to the disease since the first known fatality in the U.S. in early 2020. Brandao’s daughter, Denise Harris, told Yahoo News that her father was a loving husband, father and grandfather. “He had a heart of gold, and a smile that lit up worlds,” Harris said.

  • Is Hornet LaMelo Ball still Rookie of the Year favorite? We asked voters who’ll decide

    How might Charlotte Hornet LaMelo Ball’s broken wrist affect Rookie of Year vote?

  • Will the Hurricanes keep pace with division foes before the NHL trade deadline?

    The Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers both made moves this weekend to bring in a right-shot defenseman. Is Carolina next to add a player?

  • 'We are done dying': NAACP, Virginia governor express outrage at pepper-spraying of Black and Latino Army officer during traffic stop

    Virginia's attorney general, at least one congressman and the NAACP are furious at the actions of Windsor police officers during a traffic stop.

  • A 911 dispatcher in Louisiana was arrested after authorities say she refused to return $1.2 million that was accidentally deposited into her account

    According to a lawsuit filed last week, Charles Schwab & Co. mistakenly transferred the woman more than $1.2 million. It meant to transfer $82.56.

  • John Boehner says that Mitch McConnell 'holds his feelings, thoughts, and emotions in a lockbox'

    For Boehner, a jovial, backslapping politician who is known to publicly cry, McConnell's steely and to-the-point demeanor is quite a contrast.

  • Henry Cavill goes Instagram official with new girlfriend — see the pic!

    Cavill, 37, introduced his "beautiful and brilliant love" Natalie Viscuso to his 15 million Instagram followers.

  • Josh Berry gets 1st career Xfinity victory at Martinsville

    Josh Berry has worked for several years as a coach for JR Motorsports, working with up-and-coming drivers and enjoying their success as their careers developed. Berry passed star rookie Ty Gibbs with 28 laps to go at Martinsville Speedway and earned his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory in the completion of a race that started Friday night. Earnhardt said he did peek at the TV as the final laps wound down, and once he saw Berry take the white flag with a pretty nice lead, “We cried some happy, happy tears.”

  • Man in hospital with COVID despite being fully vaccinated, wife says

    Laura Eugene's husband is in the hospital fighting for his life. She says they got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine back on March 6. Eugene says on April 1, her husband started to feel sick, and then tested positive for COVID.

  • Bristling tensions with Prince Harry remain, but Royal family will wear the mask of unity at Duke’s funeral

    The subtle briefings were designed to give Prince Harry the softest possible landing on his arrival back in the UK ahead of his beloved grandfather’s funeral on Saturday. From sources suggesting he was “united in grief” with the rest of the Royal family following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, to the couple’s unofficial spokesman Omid Scobie insisting – should anyone be in doubt – that “Harry was incredibly close to Philip”, the Sussex spin machine was in evidence as the displaced Prince prepared for his first transatlantic flight in 13 months. Members of the Royal family also sought to calm serves ahead of what is feared could be a difficult reunion for the House of Windsor, with a palace source suggesting that the Prince of Wales was particularly looking forward to seeing his youngest son. “It’s been more than a year,” they pointed out.

  • Harry Reid on former House Speaker John Boehner: 'I did everything I could to cause him trouble' but we 'got a lot done'

    "The deal is this - Boehner and I got a lot done, but we didn't mince words," he said. "He was right. I did everything I could to cause him trouble."

  • Hugh Jackman and wife stun in 1996 wedding photos shared for their 25th anniversary

    The actor said it was his "destiny" for the couple to be together.