No, Arizona's Katie Hobbs is not awaiting trial at Gitmo. She's been working | Fact check

The claim: Katie Hobbs is at Gitmo awaiting military tribunal

An Oct. 27 article from Real Raw News claims that Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is being held at the U.S. military prison in Cuba.

“Disgraced former Arizona Secretary of State and gubernatorial election thief Katie Hobbs has been at Guantanamo Bay since September 28 and, charged with treason, will face a military tribunal in mid-November,” the article reads.

It was shared to Facebook more than 100 times according to CrowdTangle, a social media analytics tool.

Our rating: False

Hobbs is not imprisoned and awaiting trial at Gitmo, the nickname for America's Guantanamo Bay detention camp in Cuba. She has been seen in public and has been actively working. The article was published by Real Raw News, which routinely publishes false claims about the arrests of high-profile figures.

Following visit to DC, Hobbs has been active in office

The fabricated claim builds on Hobbs' Sept. 27 visit to Washington, D.C., to meet with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about border issues. As part of standard protocol, Hobbs ceded her powers to Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee to govern the state for a day until her return on Sept. 28.

The article asserts Hobbs “inexplicably disappeared” and that Yee had been named acting governor. It claimed Hobbs had been taken into custody outside of the governor’s office and brought to Guantanamo Bay.

No credible reports support that claim. And Hobbs has been seen in public multiple times since then.

On Oct. 2, Hobbs posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) of herself donating blood. The next day, she was photographed after signing a proclamation declaring October 2023 Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Hobbs issued a statement in support of Israel the following week, after Hamas militants attacked the country.

Most recently, she joined U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Oct. 31 to announce federal support for three national power transmission projects. That includes the Southline Transmission Project, a 280-long transmission line being developed to transport power between New Mexico and Arizona.

Real Raw News is a serial spreader of misinformation that often publishes fabricated stories about "white hats" trying to undermine "the deep state" by arresting government officials. USA TODAY has previously debunked numerous other claims about the arrests of high-profile figures stemming from Real Raw News.

Real Raw News could not be reached for comment.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hobbs not at Gitmo awaiting trial, has been seen publicly | Fact check