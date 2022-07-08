No armed man found at Warrensburg hospital, but one arrested for making threat

Authorities have determined there was not an armed person at a hospital in Warrensburg after police responded to reports of a man with a firearm, Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers responded to an initial report of a man with a rifle around 9 a.m. at Western Missouri Medical Center, according to a tweet from Missouri State Highway Patrol. Officers worked to clear the building.

Police searched the hospital and reviewed security camera footage, but found that nobody in the building or on the property had a weapon, Lowe said.

One person was arrested in Johnson County, Missouri, for making threats against the hospital, Lowe said. He is currently being held in jail while police investigate the threats. He was not on Western Missouri Medical Center property on Friday, Lowe said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will continue the investigation alongside the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Lowe said.

Warrensburg is about 62 miles southeast of Kansas City.