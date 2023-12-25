No arrests 1 year after Greenbrier man shot, killed on I-24 last Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Many call it the most wonderful time of the year, but for Stephanie Spaunhorst, Christmas brings back painful memories.

“It’s hard to be happy for a holiday that was the worst day of your life,” Stephanie said.

One year after her husband, Chris Spaunhorst, was shot and killed while driving near East Nashville on Interstate 24 in what police have called a road rage incident, the widow is begging for answers in his murder case, and she said she won’t stop until his killer is caught.

On Dec. 25, 2022, Chris, a husband and father of five, was on his way back home to Greenbrier after dropping off his mother in Smyrna when the Metro Nashville Police Department said the shooting took place.

“Another station has posted a picture of his truck and listed it as a black truck, and I knew instantly it was him,” Stephanie said.

After calling Chris’ phone more than 60 times, Stephanie eventually got a call from a dispatcher who told her the news.

Dash camera video from another car on I-24 shows a black Kia with chrome trim police believe is linked to the shooting.

There is currently a $20,000 Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to an arrest in the case, but other than that, not much has changed.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” Stephanie said. “I feel like I’m still a zombie. Like I’m there, I’m moving through the motions, but I’m not there.”

Stephanie told News 2 she wants the killer caught not only for her family’s sake, but for others.

“As long as they’re out there it could happen again,” she said. “It hurts to know they get to spend Christmas, Thanksgiving, holidays with their family when ours is missing and he didn’t do anything.”

If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

