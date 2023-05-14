Yuma Police Department.

Yuma Police Department responded to a shooting on Saturday that left two dead and five injured. No suspects have been arrested.

Around 10:54 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired at a residence off Edward Drive and 39th Street in Yuma. When officers arrived, they found seven people with injuries, according to police.

A 19-year-old man was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center before police arrived and was pronounced dead a short time later. A second victim, a 20-year-old man, was transported by the Yuma Fire Department to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old boy was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to Phoenix with life-threatening injuries. The other gunshot victims, males aged 15, 16, 18 and 19, had injuries that were not life threatening.

No suspects are in custody, according to Yuma police.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: No arrests after 2 killed, 5 injured in Yuma shooting