No arrests in death of Worcester man whose body was found in Paxton woods

Ernest A. Appiah

WORCESTER – The investigation into the slaying of a 29-year-old Worcester man is ongoing, according to the Office of District Attorney Joseph D. Early. Jr.

Authorities have not reported any arrests.

Ernest Appiah's body was discovered in a wooded area off of Asnebumskit Road in Paxton on March 5. Police spent hours over a weekend combing the area using shovels and metal detectors.

His death was ruled a homicide.

On the Monday after his body was found, a warrant was issued for Appiah, related to an incident about a week earlier, when he allegedly drove off with his girlfriend's rental car without permission. Before the warrant could be executed, he'd been found dead.

Appiah leaves behind two young children with his girlfriend.

Police on Asnebumpskit Road in Paxton on March 6 after a body was found in nearby woods. Authorities have labeled the case a homicide.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: No arrests in death of Ernest Appiah, Worcester man whose body was found in Paxton woods