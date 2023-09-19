No arrests in Dorchester shooting that left 5 people injured, including 2 juveniles

Boston Police continue to search for the suspects in Sunday night’s shooting that injured five people, including two juveniles one left in critical condition.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. outside the Franklin Field housing complex at 50 Ames Street. The five victims included three adults and two juveniles, an 11-year-old and a 15-year-old, according to a Boston 25 source.

There is no word on the victim’s conditions.

No arrests have been made.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox and Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden have reached out to the public for help tracking down those responsible.

“We ask the public, particularly people in this area, if you’ve seen something or saw anything unusual or cars in the area, please let us know,” Cox said.

Mayor Michelle Wu condemned the violence. She said families with young children and teenagers should be able to focus on school instead of fearing gunfire.

“I am angry, I am upset as a mom, as someone who has been working with all of our teams to make sure that we can do everything possible to create opportunities in our city,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu in a press conference Sunday night. “There still are reminders and the trauma that these families and our community are going to face that ripple out.”

Police say it appears there was a family gathering at the time of the violence as Neighbors told Boston 25 that kids were playing in the area.

“Having a gathering, having a cook out and then to end up minutes later being rushed to the hospital fearing if your life may be forever changed with loss, that’s something no parent, no community should ever think about,” said Mayor Wu.

Boston School’s Superintendent sent out a letter to staff on Monday regarding the recent violence.

“One of the most important things we can do is build authentic relationships with our students so they have a trusted adult to turn to. This allows us to know when they need support and immediately deploy the resources and create the safe and supportive space they need and deserve,” said Superintendent Skipper.

