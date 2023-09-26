No arrests during Porterville DUI checkpoint

PORTERVILLE Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -– The Porterville Police Department released the results of a DUI checkpoint Tuesday Morning.

Porterville Police officers say they made no arrests while conducting a DUI checkpoint on September 22.

The checkpoint was held on Newcomb Street south of Henderson Avenue within the City of Porterville from 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m.

Police say a total of 199 vehicles went through the checkpoint. Checkpoint locations are selected based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests.

Seven motorists were issued citations for driving while unlicensed/driving with a suspended license. One motorist was cited for a seatbelt violation, according to police.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

