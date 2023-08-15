No arrests in East Anchorage shooting that sent a man and child to the hospital

Aug. 15—A man and a child were injured in a shooting Monday in East Anchorage, prompting a significant law enforcement presence in the Mountain View neighborhood while officers searched for the suspect, police said.

There had been no arrests made in the shooting as of Tuesday morning, according to an Anchorage Police Department spokeswoman who said there were no additional updates available.

Anchorage police responded to the reports of a shooting in the 500-block of North Lane Street just before 3 p.m. Monday, the department said in an online statement. In an update shortly after 4 p.m., police said multiple law enforcement units were also responding to the area to help search for a suspect, including a SWAT unit, a Tactical Support Unit and the Crisis Negotiation Team.

Police said they believe an adult man fired at another man while outside, striking him at least once.

"The victim fled on foot with the suspect chasing after him," police wrote.

Police said that the victim then entered an apartment building, and that the suspect fired at least one shot from outside the apartment. The bullet struck a small child inside the apartment, police said.

Both the child and the man who was originally shot were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. Police did not yet know the severity of their injuries.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene and the search for him is ongoing. Police asked anyone with information regarding this shooting to call police dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1) or 907-786-8900 (option #0).

Monday's shooting investigation comes in the wake of two shootings that were reported overnight Sunday in East Anchorage.

"Whether any of the three shootings are connected or not is still under investigation," police spokeswoman Renee Oistad said in an email.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.