No arrests in incident at Red Lion bar, but security staff to undergo training

Mar. 16—CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police and city officials have concluded their investigations into a March 5 altercation between a female patron and male security staff member at the Red Lion bar, and the outcome is going to mean additional training for the Campustown bar's security staff.

No citations were issued in connection with the incident, and the city isn't taking any punitive action against the bar, officials said.

Champaign police spokesman Joe Lamberson said the female patron was treated at a local hospital and released following the incident.

The police investigation has concluded, he said, and because no charges were filed, the identities of the two people involved aren't being made public.

According to Champaign police, the female patron was being escorted out of the bar at 211 E. Green St., C, for being in an unauthorized area, when she struck the employee in the head, then sustained a cut to her head when he took her to the ground.

Matt Roeschley, the city's deputy liquor commissioner, said city staff conducted a "major incident review" of what occurred that included viewing video footage from both inside and outside the bar and the actions of the patron and bouncer.

The review team concluded there hadn't been a liquor-license violation, and there isn't any punitive action against the bar pending, Roeschley said. The team further concluded that, to minimize the chances of a similar incident occurring in the future, there should be additional training for the bar's security staff, he said.

Details of how and when the training will be conducted remain to be worked out, he said, but representatives from the Red Lion were "perfectly cooperative" and agreed the training would be an appropriate step.

Rumors about what became of the female patron involved in the incident have continued. As of Tuesday, 346 people had signed an online petition on Change.org calling for a boycott of the bar.

"Please sign this petition to stand in solidarity with the girl who was injured and to ensure that nothing like this happens again at our campus," it states.

Red Lion owner Scott Cochrane said Tuesday that the female patron was intoxicated and punched the bouncer in the mouth, and the bouncer had to go to the hospital to get stitches.

"My people have to protect our customers and themselves," he said.

Cochrane said he met with city officials Thursday to review the incident and watch the video footage.

"It is completely blown out of proportion," Cochrane said of rumors circulating about the incident.