No arrests made in fatal shooting of 23-year-old man in mobile home park

Nov. 15—Police on Monday identified the man fatally shot in an Anchorage mobile home park early Friday as 23-year-old Brad Robert but provided few additional details.

Officers were called to a residence on the 900-block of Chugach Way just before 1 a.m. in response to a shooting. Robert was found dead outside.

No arrests had been made by Monday, police said.

No further information was available Monday. Police spokeswoman Renee Oistad in an email said the department was not releasing any additional details "to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation."

Police have not released a description of a suspect, but asked anyone with information to call dispatch at 311 or 907-786-8900. Anonymous tips can be made online.