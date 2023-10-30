No arrests made in fatal shootings of two Mansfield teens Friday

Mansfield Assistant Police Chief Jason Bammann said Monday that no suspects have been arrested in Friday night's double homicide on Ferndale Avenue.

Mansfield police are investigating the shootings that killed two teens and wounded four others in the 800 block of Ferndale Avenue at 11:40 p.m. Friday where a party apparently was taking place.

2 teens pronounced dead at residence

Two teens, ages 17 and 18, were pronounced dead at a residence, according to a news release from Mansfield police detective Lt. Rob Skropits. The victims were not publicly identified per Marsy's Law, which according to Mansfield police prohibits the release of victims' names.

The two deaths marked the 10th and 11th homicides in Mansfield this year.

Mansfield police are investigating the deaths of two Mansfield teens and four felonious assault charges Friday night on Ferndale Avenue.

A GoFundMe account was created by Martinique Dixon to raise $5,000 for the family of Jarmel Boyd, 17, of Mansfield, saying Boyd was one of the victim killed Friday.

The four felonious assault victims range in age from 14 to 19, police said.

Officers responded to the area after receiving numerous calls of shots fired and people running from the area. Officers found four gunshot victims. In addition, a hospital called 911 and said a gunshot victim had been brought to the emergency room in a personal vehicle.

Two individuals were transported to the county morgue by the Richland County Coroner's Office. Their bodies were taken to the Montgomery County Medical Center for autopsies.

The Mansfield police lab and detectives processed the crime scene and numerous pieces of evidence were collected including numerous guns and drugs, Skropits said.

Grief counselors at Mansfield Senior High School

Bammann said Monday morning that as of Sept. 30, police patrol have taken 143 guns off the streets in the city.

Mansfield Senior High School Monday was on a two-hour delay and had grief counselors at the school at 124 N. Linden Road.

Mansfield Schools Superintendent Stan Jefferson said, "We met with our staff and obviously we are extremely sad to learn of the tragic loss of life in our community this weekend.

"While the details of the situation are still under investigation our hearts are with the families of those involved and our hearts are with the Mansfield students staff and community members during this time of loss and grief," Jefferson said.

He said counselors from the school district and Catalyst and Beautiful Mind were in the school district Monday morning to assist students.

"The well being of our students and our staff is our top priority," Jefferson said. "Since March of this year we have brought the Peace on My Block initiative to the city and our school community."

Mansfield police seeks public's help

A group of subjects fled the scene on foot and in vehicles, according to witness accounts. Subjects at the party were not able to give a good description of the suspect or suspects or any vehicles, police said.

As the investigation proceeded during interviews with a few witnesses it was determined one of them had also been shot.

"We are asking the help of the community in identifying the suspects in these heinous crimes, Skropits said.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Mansfield police Detective Sgt. Jered Kingsborough at 419-755-9729 or Detective Korey Kaufman at 419-755-9748.

