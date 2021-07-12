No arrests made as group of teens cause disturbance

Jul. 12—More than a dozen teens caused a disturbance Friday in the 800 block of Homestead Village Lane.

Rochester police responded to a call concerning an unknown problem Friday evening, according to a police report. When officers arrived, they found a chaotic scene with about 15 people yelling, and threats being focused on a 14-year-old female, said Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to the report, a 14-year-old boy had a gun and was threatening the girl, and two groups of people were fighting one another. The girl's mother stood in the doorway of her home with a knife to protect herself and her daughter, Moilanen said.

Moilanen said officers spent a large amount of time sorting through statements, and trying to figure out the situation. Eventually, no gun was found and there were no reports of shots fired. No one was injured in the disturbance. Officers left the scene, but returned and the crowd eventually dispersed.

All the members of the crowd were between the ages of 14 and 16 years old, he said.

Rochester police continue to investigate the situation, Moilanen said.