No arrests made in homicide

Oct. 16—CLOVIS — Investigation of a homicide that was discovered on Oct. 10 continues, Clovis police said, but no arrests have been made as of Friday.

Police found the victim, Ivan Leuvano, 28, with "multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso area" in a house at 125 El Camino, Clovis, after receiving a call at 10:40 a.m. Oct. 10.

Leuvano died soon after arriving at Plains Regional Medical Center via ambulance.

On Friday, Clovis Police spokesperson Robert Telles wrote in an email, "The investigation is continuing, and all information made available is being looked into."

Police on Oct. 10 issued a news release asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle seen in the area where the shooting occurred. The vehicle is a black 2010 Nissan Titan Pro-4X with a receiver hitch in the rear and running boards.

Anybody with information on the case is asked to contact Lt. Trevor Thron at 575-763-9481, call Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000 or use the Clovis Police Department's new Tip-411 to remain anonymous.