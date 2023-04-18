No arrests made after man shot at Hooters

LAS CRUCES – Police said that a man who was shot at Hooters over the weekend did not want to press charges after the incident.

According to information provided to the Sun-News from the City of Las Cruces, two individuals got into an altercation at Hooters on Sunday just before 9 p.m.

Police said that one person pulled out a gun and shot the other. That led the victim to return fire before the first shooter left the area, police said. Police said they discovered several shell casings. They added that one person’s vehicle was hit by gunfire.

Ultimately, however, the wounded individual told police he was uninterested in pressing charges.

