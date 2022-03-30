No arrests made in Santa Barbara County Probation, District Attorney's Office wellness check

Mar. 29—No arrests were made following a wellness check conducted Friday by law enforcement officials that included more than three dozen stops in an operation spanning from Santa Maria to Santa Barbara.

The operation was conducted by 15 Probation Department deputies and three District Attorney's Office victim-witness advocates and included 37 checks on residential locations for individuals, or "clients," currently on active probation, post-release community supervision and pretrial monitoring, according to Probation Department spokeswoman Karyn Milligan.

Of those 37 checks, Milligan said there were 32 contacts and 12 searches.

Individuals targeted in the checks are involved with cases that include domestic and/or violence and child and/or elder abuse, according to Milligan.

Checks included locations in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Lompoc, Goleta and Santa Barbara. Milligan said the operation specifically targeted individuals at residences where officials have determined children, victims or vulnerable adults live.

Wellness checks involve the assessments of the living environment, needs of the supervised individual and/or their family members and are meant to provide information on probation and community resources to members, according to Milligan.

Milligan added that during the operation, personnel handed out 28 baskets with spring-themed items, food supplies, toys and resource brochures to provide healthy activities for children and families in the homes and to support their well-being.

Additionally, during the checks, deputy probation officers ensure that the clients are within compliance of their specific supervision terms and conditions in order to promote a healthy environment for themselves, other people and deter future criminal activity.