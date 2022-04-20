No arrests, no injuries reported from shooting near downtown Bremerton

Bremerton police are investigating a shooting near downtown Tuesday afternoon.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Police received the report at about 2:45 p.m. near the corner of Park Avenue and Sixth Street, said Bremerton police Sgt. Duke Roessel.

Witnesses told police a group of people in a car had been arguing with a male standing on the street, who then shot at the car, according to a statement from the department.

Both the car and the shooter left the area and were not found, the statement said, but police found glass and shell casings on the ground at Dr. ML King Way and Park Avenue.

The Bremerton Police Department statement described the shooter as "a Black male about 5 feet 9 inches tall, wearing a hat and black hooded sweatshirt with gray sleeves."

He was last seen on Eighth Street, east of Park Avenue.

The vehicle, described as a silver car, was last seen turning west on Sixth with another possible sighting on Highway 16 driving south.

