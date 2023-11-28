No arrests after pastor killed while renting his church out for an event

A local pastor and a man helping him at his church were shot and killed in front of nearly 100 people nearly six months ago.

The shooting happened on Silver Star Road nearly 6 months ago.

Jonathan Frazier’s family is frustrated because, after the shooting in June, detectives said barely anyone spoke up.

The event space where the shooting occurred was also a place of worship, now temporarily closed because of the crime.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released a video showing the moment when the pastor and father of seven was killed.

“We feel broken, [we have] unanswered questions,” Frazier’s niece Shantel White said.

Frazier, 36 at the time of the shooting, was renting out his banquet hall and church for an event in June. 28-year-old Willie Bell Jr was helping him close up when both were killed.

“His children and his wife and all of our loved ones are we need answers,” White said.

Two weeks after the shooting, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said few of the 100 guests spoke up about what happened even though many of them, seen on the video, had to duck for cover when the bullets flew.

The only other clue was a vehicle seen speeding away after the shooting.

Now, nearly 6 months later, no one has been arrested.

“Makes you feel empty,” White said. “It makes you feel hurt.”

Frazier died in the same building where he welcomed others and steps away from where he preached the word of God.

“We know that God can do everything,” White said. “But we need to help the community as well. He would have come forward to try his best to give answers to the community on what happened to their loved one.”

His family is now hoping someone out there does the same for him.

“We need answers from the community,” White said. “We need answers from the people that were in the event center that day.”

The sheriff’s office made it clear that they are still investigating this shooting and looking for leads.

It’s still not clear who the intended target of the shooting was.

