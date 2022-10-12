No arrests as police ID man killed in shooting in St. Paul’s Frogtown as 24-year-old
A man who died after he was shot in St. Paul on Tuesday was a 24-year-old from St. Paul, police said Wednesday.
The investigation continues into the homicide of Marcus Darnell Miller, and no one was under arrest as of Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 6:35 p.m. Tuesday and found Miller near Thomas Avenue and Grotto Street in the Frogtown neighborhood. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he died.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.
